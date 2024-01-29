Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Lorraine Evanoff's avatar
Lorraine Evanoff
Jan 30, 2024

Love the cover! Just purchased the ebook and hope to get it read soon. But my To-Be-Read list is a mess. I'll move it up but might take a while. Congrats on your book release!

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Felix Purat's avatar
Felix Purat
Jan 31, 2024

Hi Alex, subscribed recently. Funny you post this just now, since I just launched a little service to review the books of Substackers. Here's my post today with the info on that. Just say the word and I'll add you to the list. Those I subscribe to get first dibs of course. :-) https://timelessfelixpurat.substack.com/p/we-are-like-fire-by-mike-goodenow

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