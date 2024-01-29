New book and favor!

Hey dear friends and readers,

My new book, “City of the holy one.”, is out! Sometime in the future I’ll be sharing this whole book with you on here as well, but I do need some help from you! It is something that is absolutely unique and different, to me it feels as a totally new genre on its own. As I share this with you I would like to ask a huge favor. Reviews/ratings and shares are all HUGE help and a big deal. I will attach a link to this book at the end here, if you could do these things, I would truly greatly appreciate it. Thank you and enjoy!

Link below!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTJ6G61V