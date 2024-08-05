My visit to the Holy Cross Abbey

Hey friends and readers,

I’d like to share an incredibly peaceful and joyful experience.

I love visiting churches, monasteries, cathedrals, etc.

Each time it’s a different experience, but I think this experience was the one most different from the others.

I’ve read a lot about abbeys that are secluded and are far into nature. People who go to retreats in such places almost always write that it was one of their best experiences.

As many of you know, my favorite book is Silence by Endo, and it is said by many wisemen that it is in silence we can find God and God’s presence. Within us…and around us.

Myself, my wife, son and mom. That was our group for this journey as we drove to the abbey.

With about half an hour left we began to notice the shift in the atmosphere and the feeling already. The air got better, things felt lighter and then we entered the final stretch going through the forrest right by a river.

Upon arriving on the Holy Cross Abbey grounds the first thing one will notice, as we did, are vast fields, flowers, and blue mountains in the distance.

As we parked outside of the store which was not open yet, instantly I we were absorbed by the peaceful and calm atmosphere of this place. I felt the prayers and the love that was spiritually invested there.

As we walked up to the chapel, we saw the bee hives where the honey is made by the monks.

The only sound around was that of cicadas and buzzing of the bees.

Upon entering the beautiful small wooden chapel more profound silence fell upon me.

As I prayed I could hear my heartbeat clearly. My words inside my head were completely clear, I knew God was listening.

I opened my eyes and saw that my mom, wife and son were having the same beautiful experience with this silent and calm joy.

After, we walked around the grounds more, enjoying the nature and this wonderful atmosphere.

When the store opened we met one of the monks, a very pleasant man. There were plenty of great books to see and my son read one kid’s book they had. Meanwhile my wife got me a soap made by nuns at another monastery, chocolate, and my favorite jams, made by monks of St Joseph Abbey in Massachusetts.

If you never had these jams, please do, they are incredible.

On the way back we reflected upon the journey and felt beyond glad that we made the trip.

Needless to say, we will be coming back.

Next I will also be trying a coffee made by nuns of Saint Nina monastery, so stayed tuned for that!

God bless, if you live close enough to this place, go visit!