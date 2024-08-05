Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Aug 5, 2024

Love visiting places like this! Lovely post Alexander

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Aug 5, 2024

I love visiting places like this. I like to imagine the thoughts and prayers that people say in silence.

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