Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Donald Schuler's avatar
Donald Schuler
Nov 17, 2024

Weary not in well doing. Seek the Father and know His voice. He will give us the peace in the storm. Thank you for your candor. This is the time to sift out our purposes and callings. Be faithful to where you are placed, is what He is showing me. Be blessed. Folks need your encouragement

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Martin's avatar
Martin
Nov 17, 2024

Thanks Deborah

Patience is the goal:

And a great crowd coming together, and those in each city coming to Him, He spoke by a parable: A sower went out to sow his seed. And as he sowed, the one fell by the roadside and was trampled; and the birds of the air devoured it. And other fell on a rock, and sprouting, it withered away, because it lacked moisture. And other fell amidst thorns, and springing up with the thorns, they choked it. And other fell on good ground and sprang up, and bore fruit a hundredfold. And when He had said these things, He cried, He who has ears to hear, let him hear. And His disciples asked Him, saying, What might this parable be? And He said, To you it is given to know the mysteries of the kingdom of God. But to others I speak in parables, so that seeing they might not see and hearing they might not understand. And the parable is this: The seed is the Word of God. Those by the roadside are the ones who hear; then the Devil comes and takes the Word out of their hearts, lest they should believe and be saved. Those on the rock are the ones who, when they hear, receive the Word with joy. And these have no root, who for a while believe, and in time of temptation fall away. And those which fell among thorns are the ones who, when they have heard, go forth and are choked with cares and riches and pleasures of life, and do not bear to maturity. But those on the good ground are the ones who, in an honest and good heart, having heard the Word, keep it and bring forth fruit with patience.

(Luke 8:4-15)

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