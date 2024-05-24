Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Morgan Shirey 🕊️'s avatar
Morgan Shirey 🕊️
May 24, 2024

144 is the ultimate ‘Angel Number’ 🤍 and you can pray to the 144,000 unknown angels 👼

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
May 24, 2024

Hahaha, this sounds like taken out of a Hemingway novel.

The 144...interesting, really.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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