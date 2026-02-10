Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Horror Literati (Jen Smith)'s avatar
Horror Literati (Jen Smith)
3h

I would also list numbers 1, 2, 6, 9, 15, 29, 30, 34, 39, 46, 47, and 48 among my favorites.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jennie O'Connor's avatar
Jennie O'Connor
Feb 12

Train to Busan is so underrated. Glad to see it made the list.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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