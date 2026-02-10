My top 50 horror films/shows ranked
My top 50 horror films/shows ranked
It’s way overdue as a horror/thriller writer that I did something like this, especially being a huge fan of cinema. Let me know what your additions would be.
1.Twin Peaks (show)
2.28 days later
3.Death Note (animated)
4. Dark (show)
5. Pans’ Labyrinth
6. Silence of the Lambs
7. A Quiet Place
8. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (animated)
9.The Thing
10. Wednesday (show)
11.Psycho Pass (animated)
12.Squid Game
13.Bates Motel (show)
14.Mushishi (animated)
15.Train to Busan
16.Archive 81 (show)
17.Misery
18.Black Butler (show)
19.Berserk
20.A Space Odyssey
21.Brotherhood of the Wolf
22.Tokyo Ghoul (animated)
23.Ergo Proxy (animated)
24.Monster (animated)
25.Hannibal (show)
26.The Lighthouse
27.Bugonia
28.Castle Rock (show)
29.Let the right one in (original)
30.Alien
31.Interview with a vampire (Tom Cruise)
32.28 Years Later Bone Temple
33.Bram Stocker’s Dracula
34.Sinners
35.28 Years Later
36.Courage the Cowardly Dog (animated)
37.Red Dragon
38.High Tension
39.Psycho (original)
40.Diabolique
41.Barbarian
42.Oldboy(Korean)
43.Cuckoo
44.Suspiria (new)
45.Cold Skin
46.The Descent
47.Midsommar
48.Us
49.30 Days of Night
50.The Skin I Live In
I would also list numbers 1, 2, 6, 9, 15, 29, 30, 34, 39, 46, 47, and 48 among my favorites.
Train to Busan is so underrated. Glad to see it made the list.