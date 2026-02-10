My top 50 horror films/shows ranked

It’s way overdue as a horror/thriller writer that I did something like this, especially being a huge fan of cinema. Let me know what your additions would be.

1.Twin Peaks (show)

2.28 days later

3.Death Note (animated)

4. Dark (show)

5. Pans’ Labyrinth

6. Silence of the Lambs

7. A Quiet Place

8. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (animated)

9.The Thing

10. Wednesday (show)

11.Psycho Pass (animated)

12.Squid Game

13.Bates Motel (show)

14.Mushishi (animated)

15.Train to Busan

16.Archive 81 (show)

17.Misery

18.Black Butler (show)

19.Berserk

20.A Space Odyssey

21.Brotherhood of the Wolf

22.Tokyo Ghoul (animated)

23.Ergo Proxy (animated)

24.Monster (animated)

25.Hannibal (show)

26.The Lighthouse

27.Bugonia

28.Castle Rock (show)

29.Let the right one in (original)

30.Alien

31.Interview with a vampire (Tom Cruise)

32.28 Years Later Bone Temple

33.Bram Stocker’s Dracula

34.Sinners

35.28 Years Later

36.Courage the Cowardly Dog (animated)

37.Red Dragon

38.High Tension

39.Psycho (original)

40.Diabolique

41.Barbarian

42.Oldboy(Korean)

43.Cuckoo

44.Suspiria (new)

45.Cold Skin

46.The Descent

47.Midsommar

48.Us

49.30 Days of Night

50.The Skin I Live In