My Substack Summer
What I read in Summer 2024
Highlights
☕ I read the most in the morning
💌 I subscribed to 119 new Substacks
📽️ I watched 40 minutes of video
❤️ I liked 1,688 posts
💬 I left 760 comments on posts
📜 I scrolled 5,499 meters in Notes
🕵️ I discovered 154 new posts via Notes
Top Substacks
The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell by The Starfire Codes
The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell explores spirituality, survival, metaphysics, media, and the truth. Join us for The Starfire Codes Podcast at starfirecodes.com
Top post this summer: You Can't Force A Connection. We Meet The Right People At the Right Time Under The Right Circumstances Through Natural Vibrations
JB Minton by JB Minton 📺
Weekly critical writing on films, shows, books, music, and inciteful, insightful cultural analysis. I also publish art here for free and paid subscribers.
Top post this summer: Why I Still Write About 'Twin Peaks The Return
THE FAMILY WE KEEP by Deborah T. Hewitt
Stories of history, family, immigration, the arts, music and hope...
Top post this summer: Dear Dreamer
Share your own Summer Recap
You can see your own summer recap in the Substack app. I’d love to see what you’ve been reading.
Well, I am overwhelmed that I showed up in your list! This has left me 😮 Wow! Thank you so much Alex. I feel very humbled. ox
Wow! And I thought I was doing well at 1, 974, 870 words :)