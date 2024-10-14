Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Oct 15, 2024

This is absolutely incredible and so inspiring! Our grandson Asher would LOVE this! He's seven and took his book kit out (we bought him last Christmas) to begin his own little book. He is getting so good at freehand characters. I will buy your son's book for him! It will be great inspiration ✨🙌🏻🙏🏻

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5 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Oct 14, 2024

Woe. This is adorable. We have a new artist Alexander

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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