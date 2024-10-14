My son’s first comic
My son’s first comic
Hey friends and readers,
My seven year old son was determined to finish creating his first kid’s comic and get it out. It is now available on Amazon and if you have kids, it would be incredible if you gave it a shot!
So proud of him for being brave!
Here is the link!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DK27HK77?psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&ref_=chk_typ_quicklook_titleToDp
P.S. Short plot:
Sasha helps Montyuky of Mars fight for their planet.
This is absolutely incredible and so inspiring! Our grandson Asher would LOVE this! He's seven and took his book kit out (we bought him last Christmas) to begin his own little book. He is getting so good at freehand characters. I will buy your son's book for him! It will be great inspiration ✨🙌🏻🙏🏻
Woe. This is adorable. We have a new artist Alexander