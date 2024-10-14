My son’s first comic

Hey friends and readers,

My seven year old son was determined to finish creating his first kid’s comic and get it out. It is now available on Amazon and if you have kids, it would be incredible if you gave it a shot!

So proud of him for being brave!

Here is the link!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DK27HK77?psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&ref_=chk_typ_quicklook_titleToDp

P.S. Short plot:

Sasha helps Montyuky of Mars fight for their planet.