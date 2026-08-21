My son’s comic is now available!

Hey everyone!

I am more excited for this than any of my books honestly! My son’s comic Mushroom Landia is now out! He is 9 years old, but working on his craft at an incredible level, super creative!

It is a cute story for children. Perfect gift for your little boys and girls, and you’d make my son’s day if you took a photo with it and your kids if you do get it!

I’m attaching a link to the book here!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HFYHTH6S