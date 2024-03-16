My next two books

Hey friends and readers,

At the end of last year and now just recently, I received two traditional publishing contracts. These two books will be 5th and 6th that I got a traditional contract for. Previous ones were the 3 Paradise books and A Peaceful Town, at the end of this article I’ll attach Paradise Harbour link for you to check out, the best way to be introduced to my fiction no doubt.

Now let me tell you about these two new books and some personal things attached with these.

“The Serpent of New Orleans”

This book is a horror and it takes place between 1800 and 1845. History interested individuals will really enjoy first part of this book, as I go through the history of New Orleans parallel with the main character growing from childhood until he is 40.

This book is about both physical and spiritual transformations. The reader must pay attention to how trauma transforms and hurts the mind and motivation of an individual. Next thing, is the painful physical transformation. In this I injected some personal feelings, as I’ve suffered from a rare joint/cartilage issue. I think this adds realism to the characters pain.

Also, my favorite food is Louisiana cuisine and my favorite music is jazz/blues. I also love old towns and streets. All of this blended into this book.

All in all, The Serpent of New Orleans is a rather intense tale and it is not for faint hearted. I rank it as easily one of my most intense horror books.

This book will be out sometime in the second part of 2024.

“It comes in the dust”

In contrast, this book is mostly psychological thriller, that builds and builds suspense.

Young man Ace is about to commit suicide. His phone rings and he is told that he inherited a house, book store and money from his grandpa. However, to have full ownership permanently and to be able to sell and to have all the money, Ace must live in a desert town, Pineedle, for at least 5 years.

The very first idea about such a story crossed my mind all the way back somewhere around middle of the last decade. I was on a train from DC all the way to San Diego. One of the men who set with me was a railroad inspector and he lived in a desert town in the middle of nowhere. It was fun to listen him talk about this town.

Now, many years later, a full idea formed and honestly, I think it’s one of my best works, so I’m not too surprised that I got the contract for it.

When Ace moves into the town he learns right away that no one must ever come outside during sand/dust storms and always lock the doors and windows tight. He is confused as to why. Even the only working radio station on town is just there to notify on when there is a storm coming. Soon he learns the terrifying truth…

This book will most likely come out in 2025.

So…while you wait, I invite you to check out Paradise Harbour, the book that was my first traditional contract and ended up winning a gold star award.

https://www.amazon.com/Paradise-Harbour-Noir-Horror-Thriller-ebook/dp/B09JXP1BV6/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?crid=14J64J2JH3VN7&dchild=1&keywords=alexander+semenyuk&qid=1634945362&qsid=146-4878004-2044469&sprefix=alexander+semenyuk%2Caps%2C165&sr=8-3&sres=1956788115%2CB098H2187Q%2CB08N2WJ56D%2C1492205184%2CB08F6MVJ3M%2CB01CE0THES%2C161346438X%2CB00XV9OJN6%2CB01DMKYJ2Y%2CB0037UP9MY%2CB071RTF9HN%2CB0797VH3MJ%2CB0796WXMMG%2CB06XTXXMJ1