Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jul 17, 2024

Thank you for being my first guinea pig! I learned a lot!!

Blessings always Alex! ox

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
just mud by Ron's avatar
just mud by Ron
Jul 18, 2024

Excited to hear this!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture