Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Richard Ritenbaugh's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh
Jun 21, 2025

Our desire for control is what often gets us into trouble and separates us from God because we are doing our own will, not His.

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krista tressa(CaringMessenger)'s avatar
krista tressa(CaringMessenger)
Jul 16, 2025

Yep. Here’s the one thing we all get to work on : how we react to things.

If you are a Christ follower, you know that it’s a daily choice to become more Christ-like.

Discipleship is at the core of Christianity ✝️

Less self and more Jesus🙏🏻💜💪

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