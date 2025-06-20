“My life is out of control”
“My life is out of control”
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Hey friends and readers,
Discussing another common feeling in our lives that we often are faced with.
When things go wrong and we hit the rock bottom it’s very easy to focus only on the bad things and to feel like everything is out of control.
Let me tell you something that may be shocking to you.
It IS out of control.
Your life is in the hands of God. There is only ONE thing you control.
How you act during ups and downs of your journey.
Think about what actual faith means.
It’s trusting God fully and recognizing that your main task is to be the best you can be, and to put your best effort forward.
The rest?
God decides what truly is best for you.
Do not expect that things will be simple. They never are. Hardships and pains are a GUARANTEE.
So, what will you choose?
Trust God, or no?
Blessings
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Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Our desire for control is what often gets us into trouble and separates us from God because we are doing our own will, not His.
Yep. Here’s the one thing we all get to work on : how we react to things.
If you are a Christ follower, you know that it’s a daily choice to become more Christ-like.
Discipleship is at the core of Christianity ✝️
Less self and more Jesus🙏🏻💜💪