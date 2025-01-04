Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jan 5, 2025

"Our dreams are not more important than God’s plans for us." Always a very important reminder! 🙏🏻

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Jan 4, 2025

How is it that whenever I'm feeling lost you've the answer readily available with Bible-quotes and verses Alexander? Lol, I'm gonna have to finally repay you by getting my butt in gear for next week by cracking open your fantasy book again, and writing essays on it (mind if I post quotes and spoilers?) I gotta push it forward. I owe you big, as these posts of yours really help inspire.

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