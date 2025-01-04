“My dreams never come true.”

Hey friends and readers,

We all have dreams and expectations. Sometimes hopes of something that’ll lead to meeting those things keep us going and make us work harder. However, there is also life and there is the path that God has planned for us.

Our dreams are not more important than God’s plans for us. This is a mentality and understanding that has personally gotten me through a lot of difficulties and helped me write 30+ books.

It is up to us how we spend our time, how hard we try. It is up to us to choose to be good or bad, to improve all the time, to strive for the better, but there are never guarantees for anything. Therefore, we must be ready for disappointments.

Indeed your dreams may come true and you are a creator of many things in your life, or they might show themselves in a way that you did not expect, but when you’ll look at the results and your life, you will realize that God gave you something more important. A spiritual lesson that you needed.

What does Jesus and Bible tell us about all of this?

“But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”

“Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.”

“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

“Thus says the Lord of hosts: “Do not listen to the words of the prophets who prophesy to you, filling you with vain hopes. They speak visions of their own minds, not from the mouth of the Lord.”

“If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.”

“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

Blessings.

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