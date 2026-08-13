My poem collection

Here are my personal favorites out of all the poems I’ve written over the years.

Poem 1

Cosmic ocean

Floating among the stars,

Your journey has just begun,

The body is gone,

Your soul turns towards the sun,

It no longer burns,

It no longer blinds,

Your spirit belongs,

Inside the warm,

Divine light,

You fly like a feather,

Weightless and careless,

Love fully surrounds you,

You recognize all of their faces,

And then you remember,

What your body made you forget,

Oh, glorious moment,

Your time is fluid,

Within eternity set.

Poem 2

FIELD OF LIGHT

You lay on the fields,

Among tall blades of grass,

Slowly, you allow the minutes

Pass…

Dew drops fall on your cheeks,

Then you realize,

It has been weeks.

If it isn’t your body,

It must be the soul,

Enjoying the time,

Which is endless…

After all.

Poem 3

The Dark Emblem

On an old street line with weathered street lamps

A man in a black suit appeared, putting away his

maps

In front of him was an ancient home

Holding oh so many secrets

Long ago he was just a boy

Running in it’s yard, under a watchful eye

Which was always sleepless

He stood there and almost cried

For the pressure was high

Yet years of callous choices

Resulted in just a sigh

“Oh ruins of my childhood,

Why has my life been so

Why do they hate me

Why can’t I find it

That elusive happiness

Just sadness, but gladness…

Never more.”

The house stood silent and he sunk upon a black crumbling bench

A memory of a masquerade appeared

There he stood, young, strong, beyond death’s reach

They danced in the ball room and across the room he saw her

Hair like satin fire

Skin pale like porcelain doll

Eyes that of blue

An enchanting ocean

Depth of which he fell into

Without knowing what the future would bring

So they danced and laughed

They loved and became one

To far away lands they traveled and on a cliff they built a home

A child then was born

Life was merry

Life was simple

However, a letter arrived from home

A choice to be made

Ambition on fire

To take over the late father’s empire

Be on top of the business world

Continue to pollute the minds

While raking in gold

And she said

“I do not wish for such things

We have good fruits here

We are good beings

Let’s remain and have no

fear.”

Ambition however was too strong

Greed in the heart appeared

Of power the song

They traveled back and he was absorbed in that world

His child forgotten

Her love untold

The man stood up from the bench

The memories faded

None of this was worth it

The real treasure

Degraded

Poem 4

The promised land

Dusty traveler of dirt emerged out of the

Bloody storm and looked upon these promised lands,

Yet, he saw nothing that was promised,

No freedom, nor the flying words,

Catastrophe of mind and body,

Sorrow of the soul,

That is the plague that grasped this land,

And to his knees he fell in devastation,

Realizing that…

There was no way back.

Poem 5

Daily coffee

Morning coffee on the table,

Smell enchanting,

To resist unable,

Smoke escaping,

So I ponder about life,

Flipping pages,

Putting butter with a knife,

Reading these so called sages,

Take a sip and life is better,

Smile now upon the face,

Was there anything the matter?

Daily coffee, daily grace,

So the finish draws so near,

Oh no, this cannot be,

Well okay then,

Pour another,

For no sadness,

We agree.

Poem 6

Sparrow

Sparrow flies over the desert

Many storms he has weathered

Now searching for food

And perhaps something good

The painful thirst that he feels

For another bird is something that thrills

In circles he’s flying

His body is dying

Sunlight is calling

He is slowly falling

His spirit is splitting

This end is fitting

To light he outreaches

His true form us teaches

The sorrow dissolving

And fear is resolving

Spirit rejoices

It hears ancient voices

With light it is blending

Forever unyielding

Poem 7

The cold heart

White blanket has covered world,

The branches are crying,

Sun’s warmth has been sold,

Birds are shacking, not flying.

Alone, step by step,

Walks a man who is ice,

In his mind is a gap,

Coldness fills his blue eyes.

Is it society that he represents?

He knew no empathy,

No compassion, only torments,

His mind knew no sympathy,

What does a soul like this comprehends?

So runs deep this cold,

Forming the art of the ice,

Which shines like loneliness’ gold,

All the world’s sorrow

Reflects in his eyes.

Steps are imprinted,

In the perfect white snow,

Consequences unintended,

Love was felt so long ago.

A child once was,

Who understood kindness,

Life has brought great loss,

All the eyes see now is sadness,

Familiar madness.

Down below the dark ice,

The cold heart is still beating,

There is music below,

In the darkness…

The time is so fleeting.

Poem 8

Lonely highway

Lonely highway,

Is taking you home,

A place where you once was,

Not alone.

The road is dark,

Stars shinning above you,

Wind blows in your hair,

Has life been fair?

Your night time coffee,

Slightly shakes in the holder,

Your eyes grow weary,

The air grows colder.

Lonely highway,

It’ll bring you home,

And they will embrace you,

Will you then still,

Feel alone?

Poem 9

Gaze into the universe

As I look inside the universe, my eyes slowly lose focus.

The stars, nebulas, meteors…

they move in perfect rhythm and harmony all around me.

I try to grasp the meaning of it…the essence…

I seek to know the secrets…

However, I am only human.

So I look inside of His eyes, asking questions.

My hands clasped in prayer.

Internally I say the words of truth, giving all my essence, and then the warm tears roll down my cheeks.

I know He understands me better than I do. Yet still I ask, I gaze into the universe.

I seek to know more, but can my human mind comprehend it even if I was given more?

I wish to learn, but can I handle great knowledge?

The soul connects with the earthy body in a rare moment of synchronicity.

The next second I open my eyes and wipe the tears.

The moment has passed and I lean back feeling the wooden bench.

My eyes slowly look up to the cross.

An image of Dali’s Christ comes to mind.

In space unknown to us,

Father watches Son’s crucifixion.

A pain incomprehensible, as all of world’s sins pour unto him.

The past, the present and the future.

I want to know more…

but I wouldn’t handle such pain even for a moment.

The answers are given…

the keys to the universe are presented, but my hands and mind are so weak, so distant, disconnected.

I struggle to grasp the reality of it all. How can I?

A mere human.

So forever…

I’ll continue to look into the light, into the universe…

Loving, living, breathing…

Poem 10

Jazz connection poem

A fly on the wall

Silently listens

It’s the jazz call.

The saxophone glistens

A sip of black coffee

Hidden smile in the dark

Green plate with a toffee

There is a musical spark

Sinking back in the chair

Remembering laughter

All of it fair

A life ever after

Keep playing magic tune

Soothe the soul

I won’t go soon

Until I’m whole.

Poem 11

A moment

In silence the eagle

Swept down,

A lucky day for the fish.

Poem 12

Strangest

There is an ending to the story,

For the one who searches,

After gold like glory,

In the maze among the birches

Bouncing from a tree to tree,

Mind confused,

You cannot see,

Third eye is shut,

Materially fused

Leaves of fall look strange,

Sky is bemused

Frantically with your hands

You turn the page,

Memory after memory,

Cold and heat combine,

Tears of laugher,

Tears of pain,

Where did the years go,

You say

Sing a tune,

Tired and weary,

You leave the maze,

But not in your mind

Sun is setting,

On the river,

The bench is empty,

The tune is done

In the night you want to dream,

But the eyes wont shut,

Side to side you turn with bother,

Grass is there, but you are not

What’s a world of imagination,

If the creation is a mess,

It’s a very strange sensation,

Dim ambience and a lonely mass

Did you push to hard?

Or was the pursuit too weak?

You can’t tell,

Lost in a dream,

Which you see awake

Eye are large,

Ears are open,

Mind is full,

Soul is glowing

You’re almost there,

Breaking through the shell of time,

Understand timeless scripture,

And undying holy sun.

Poem 13

WATERS OF ETERNITY

Blue and enchanting,

With life everlasting,

Deep is the water,

Bursting with light,

Thirsty the beast is,

Lion is sleeping,

Take a step closer,

One eye is peeking,

Fear to touch it,

Is not the right mindset,

Take a step forward,

The lion will let,

Bravery and courage,

The beast is transformed now,

Soul full of homage,

Taking the eternal bow.

Poem 14

Moonlight highway

In the dark night,

The highway is stretching,

Above is the moonlight,

He is searching.

The road simply keeps going,

A small town on the right,

There is no way of knowing,

With no end in sight.

Same town is repeating,

Over and over,

He picks up a stranger,

Who seems just as lost.

Where are you headed?

He has no answer,

The stranger then laughs,

My friend, is it death?

No, not so fast,

It seems like a dream,

He looks to his side,

The stranger is gone.

His eyes slightly crack open,

No more roads, or a town,

Just a hospital bed,

And a white gown.

They cry and rejoice,

Awakened at last,

The man has returned,

But who was the stranger?

Poem 15

Know who you are

In the depth of darkness you open your eyes.

Trouble ahead, you cannot see the skies.

All of the questions that you’ve had before, do they all matter anymore?

Did you build on the rock or was it on sand? Did you believe what everyone said? Standing for something, knowing your core, inheritance through the ages,

what you are and what you have been before.

All along there was knowledge, but it needed true faith.

False teacher are pouncing, they are telling us lies.

There is a fake sage for every age.

Most intelligent beings end up confused,

for they don’t know the essence,

the soul, spirit, the truth.

Know who you are, or the world will direct you.

They’ll give you a name, fame and will make you.

Know who you are…unshakable wall, someone with will power, faith and spiritual call.

Turbulent waves will come harder and faster, yet they will crash if you have no worldly master.

Look at it shinning….

Forever a constant, one guiding light, singular lighthouse, eternally bright.