My book of poetry

Hey friends and readers,

I’ve been writing poetry for many years. Starting in my native languages in Ukraine, when I was very young, then in US, using English.

First poetry success I had was in university where my poem was published in a school magazine as a runner up in a competition. Second success was getting one poem published in a book of poems with many other selected authors.

I’ve written hundreds of poems and haiku since then. Many have been lost, many are simply strange, funny enough some are scattered inside various small notebooks.

I was able to collect around 300 on my phone for selection process.

I chose around 100 poems and haiku that are my personal favorites out of those and now this book is available for anyone who has been a fan of my poetry, or would simply like to check out a new poet. I think my poetry is different and unique and carries a lot of my soul and cultural personality traits. Hence the title “Ukrainian soul and tears of a crane.”

Hope you enjoy it.

0.99$ as ebook version and 4.99$ as physical.

Link at the bottom.

God bless!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DDTY84M5