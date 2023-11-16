Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Nov 16, 2023

For we are not fighting against people made of flesh and blood, but against the evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against those mighty powers of darkness who rule this world, and against wicked spirits in the heavenly realms.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Mr Patriarchy
Nov 16, 2023

Great insight. Just yesterday Dennis Prager talked about how religious people see human nature as the biggest struggle and fight to master themselves instead of focusing as much on external forces or politics. To live without humility is antisocial and dangerous.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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