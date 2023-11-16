My birthday, Twin Peaks, spiritual warfare and coffee

Hey friends,

It’s my birthday today and that is why I am using that photo, it’s me with cherry pie and great coffee. Yum! That’s about all I’ll say about that part, now let’s get to our main topic!

Recently I’ve been watching a fascinating show from the 90s directed by David Lynch, called Twin Peaks.

As you well know, I write mostly about spirituality, faith, God. This is no exception, so don’t let the title fool you.

There are several aspects of this show that made me want to have this little discussion. First, it’s how we as humans seek communication, connection and approval.

In the series the maim character, agent Cooper, is always enjoying nature and coffee. He seems in love with those two things, but there is a big catch there. He only seems to enjoy them in company, and when he is talking to others about them. He seeks a connection through those two things.

How many of us have certain things that we use to seek a connection? With family, children, spouses, friends….God. The best connection is built when something we love and enjoy is shared, so this makes perfect sense. In a way we try to give a part of ourselves. I love this aspect about humans and how God created us to be this way.

Second thing is of course spiritual warfare. In the show Cooper is faced with a demon and good forces are helping him. However, it really isn’t just the demon that’s part of this warfare. Many Christians believe that spiritual warfare is between you and Lucifer.

Now, Lucifer is incredibly powerful, you may fast for a day, but Lucifer does not eat, you may work very hard, but Lucifer does not sleep, you may read all kinds of books, but he has immensely more knowledge. Only thing you can beat him at is HUMILITY. There is a similar quote to what I just wrote from Black Moses, one of the old church fathers. Why did I say this?

Well, humility. This means that true spiritual warfare happens WITHIN.

It’s not how upset or worried you are about the news, or overseas wars. Biggest war you got is INSIDE of you. The temptations, anger, impatience, addictions. That is the biggest spiritual warfare. Don’t you agree?

I love coffee, I love cherry pie, I love noir style films and thrillers and I love jazz. So…this show is a perfect type of thing to bring into this sort of conversation for me. I hope you enjoyed!

Blessings!

XXXXX

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