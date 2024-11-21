Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Morgan Shirey 🕊️'s avatar
Morgan Shirey 🕊️
Nov 21, 2024

Great pic!

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Nov 23, 2024

I listen to music when I paint.

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