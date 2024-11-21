Music that influenced my writing

Hey friends and readers,

As requested by many of you in a poll we recently did, I will share some of the music that helped me get into the proper atmosphere and vibe of certain books. The books I’ll mention will be only the ones that have a traditional contract.

Paradise Harbour and Paradise Trilogy

When it comes to Paradise Harbour and the vibe/atmosphere I was creating, there were mainly two artists I was listening to a lot. Ny favorite, Bryan Ferry, and Norah Jones. There were multiple scenes in the book that I wrote while listening to certain Bryan Ferry songs, while Norah Jones music helped me get more into the dream sections of the story.

Here is one example of a Bryan Ferry song that I was listening to;

Here is one by Norah Jones that I played s lot during the writing.

The other two Paradise books (Shores and Symphony)

I put those two together because they had most influence from a French Canadian singer, Beatrice Martin AKA Coeur De Pirate.

I wrote many scenes where there was a performer with this very style of music.

A Peaceful Town

This is my only story in which the bad guy is the main character, and I had to get into the right vibe. Since the psycho in the book had a very calm and cold personality, low, no lyrics type of instrumental music was my choice for this one. Some classical as well.

Here is one example:

The Serpent of New Orleans

For this book I had to do a ton of research on New Orleans history. To get into this vibe, the only proper music was of course old blues/jazz type of music.

It comes in the dust

Book coming in January 2025. It takes place in a desert isolated old American town. There was one song that I played over and over that really captured the feeling of isolation in the desert and driving those highways.

Dark Aurora

Finally, the last book that I got a contract for. Probably the best story I have ever written and all around special book to me. For this sci fi horror thriller I had to listen to a lot of cosmic type of electro music. Here is an example:

Hope you enjoyed the list!