‘MISTER GEIST,’ LET’S MAKE A MOVIE.

Guest Writer: Dr. Stephen Phinney

I met Alexander Semenyuk on Substack. Shortly after subscribing to his channel, I discovered this young man is not your average writer. His entries were filled with inspiration and challenges. I soon realized that his wisdom was tapping a deeper source – the wisdom of the Living God. Wisdom far beyond this young writer.

Promoting a young Christian writer can be risky nowadays, but it is a great way to help them gain exposure and recognition for their work. Alexander is worthy of such exposure.

____________________________

Mr. Semenyuk is a talented young writer who has a passion for sharing stories that inspire and uplift readers. He has a unique voice that combines faith, storyline characters, hope, and creativity in a refreshing way. His writing style is engaging, thought-provoking, and relatable, making it easy for readers of all ages to connect with his message.

Amazingly, he has already published multiple books and articles that have received critical acclaim and positive reviews from readers – one being gaining the attention of the IM Christian Writers Association. He has also won several awards for his work, including actively promoting Christian literature, films,and Biblical culture, which is what caught my attention.

He is a versatile writer and a Ukrainian-Swedish author of more than 20 books. He immigrated to the United States in 2001 at the age of 14. Today, he lives in Virginia with his wife and young son.

Alexander studied literature at Southern Virginia University. Later on, he completed a degree in divinity from the Christian Institute and served as a one-on-one counselor minister, something he still does, free of charge.

My favorite is his love for Jesus Christ, which is what has driven Alexander’s career, and within each of his 20+ books of various genres, one can always find Christian morals and philosophy.

Besides writing books, Alexander has grown a large audience on his faith-based blogs and had several interviews talking about his faith.

Alexander won several book awards, including the prestigious 5 Gold Stars from Literary Titan and Book of the Month on the ManyBooks website.

Since early childhood, Alexander has been taught about Jesus by his parents, but only as an adult did he begin to understand what true devotion and faith mean. He deeply loves the Scriptures, Christian fiction, and Christian/family films. Part of his family tradition is sharing these films and books with his son.

He is passionate about converting one of his novels/books, Mister Geist, into a full-featured film. Due to my connections to the Christian film industry, I decided to adopt Alexander’s mission and assist him in pitching his proposal to several producers. If you are a person of prayer, you might add this to your list. In my humble opinion, this novel deserves a movie debut, and I plan to do my best to make his dream come to life.

He shared with me that he hopes that he may continue to grow in his faith each day and offer his craft in serving God. I am all about that! As a writer, I know writing can be a solitary and challenging pursuit, especially for young writers who are still developing their skills and voice. Know this: Alexander is an up-and-coming writer who most likely will produce a few classics. Mark my words!

Writing communities like Substack can be a great source of inspiration, feedback, and support. If you’re a reader and/or writer, connect “Lighthouse” with other writers. Encourage them to participate in Alexander’s writing platform. I know I will.

In my world, writing should be a spiritual journey and a creative one. Pray for young writers like Alexader to have the courage, wisdom, and inspiration they need to fulfill their calling and make a positive impact on the world. If you’re looking for a fresh and inspiring voice in Christian writing, look no further than Alexander Semenyuk. His work is sure to leave a lasting impact on your heart and mind.