Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Dr. Stephen Phinney's avatar
Dr. Stephen Phinney
Dec 23, 2023

Dear readers, it was an honor to write this supportive post for Alexander. He has become a real friend as a brother in Christ. As for his work, well, you will have to read 'Mister Geist' to understand my excitement for promoting this young writer.

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Dec 23, 2023

You have been an incredible light of inspiration and I have learned so much already, God bless you and your family and Merry Christmas!

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