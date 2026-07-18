Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pardon? I believe I misheard What you said It evaporated mid-sentence Mid-air Like a deflating balloon I’m left As a buffoon A question mark The meaning Lost too soon I will not infer What I think I heard Rather, I will say Please repeat Lest I misinterpret That empty space That lingers after Your inaudible words I may understand what you intend If you simply try again

If this poem resonated, you can find more of my work at Ignite With Hege on Substack: a publication exploring where psychology meets spirit, and where art expresses truth through spiritual discernment, reflection, poetry, and music.

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