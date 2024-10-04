Meet all of Lighthouse writers

Hey, friends and readers,

Alex here.

This is an article dedicated to all of our Lighthouse writers. Below you’ll find each one with a something short about their blog. I really enjoy creating together with this team and am so grateful to them for sharing their light and talent.

Here they are, in their own words.

Rolando Andrade

"Every piece I write carries a part of me, drawn from my journey as a psychotherapist. My words don’t just leave the page—they linger, shaping and enriching who I am. On my blog, Outside the Therapy Room, I dive deep into human behavior, weaving together essays, fiction, and poetry. It's a space where we explore what it means to be human."

https://substack.com/@rolandoandrade

Deborah T. Hewitt

“I began "The Family We Keep" on June 1st 2022, as a way through personal grief in 2020 and the few years that followed. In less than one year, after 20 years in the photography industry, I lost my photography contracts/work (due to vaccine choices), was misdiagnosed with a condition I didn't have, part of my family deeply estranged, and my dad passed away. Through it all, I ended up here writing stories about grief, family, history, commentary and the arts., specifically music. Lately, I have been enjoying a heavy creative surge, writing lots of flow poetry. All I want to do is love people, live to create, create to live, and fulfill the purpose God has placed inside of me. To take my creative heart, in all I do, and make it an offering of gratitude to Him. No matter how old we are, He is never done with us. I am so thankful to Alexander for his friendship and the opportunity to write for Lighthouse.”

https://substack.com/@deborahthewitt

Almer Alice He

"I created this newsletter to unwire carnal minds and inspire people to think like Jesus."

https://substack.com/@alicebythepalm

Hege Kristoffersen

“Hege’s publication Ignite Presence focuses on helping you to connect more deeply with yourself through personal growth and spirituality inspired articles, poetry and music.”

https://substack.com/@hegekristoffersen

Merissa Nicole

“The Voice Piece is a place for the dreamers, seekers, writers, and readers. Here you will find a variety of short stories, devotionals, podcasts, and more that are all dedicated to bringing the Hope of Christ through words.”

https://substack.com/@merissanicole

Alison Bull

“Alison Bull is a writer living in New Jersey. She hosts the Historical Fiction Stack on Substack, and is the author of the serial Theda's Time Machine, a historical fantasy novel set during World War I.”

https://substack.com/@alisonbull

Brother Alexander

I am an English eccentric with an interest in a large scope of topics. I write about Anglo-Saxon Christianity, a Bible study, AngloFuturism and other ideas which interest me.”

https://substack.com/@towerofadam

Veronica Llorca-Smith

“The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋 by Veronica Llorca-Smith is a community of writers and creators who want to turn their passion for writing into their lifestyle. Mindset, strategies and tactics to build a profitable digital ecosystem.”

https://substack.com/@veronicallorcasmith