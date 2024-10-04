Meet all of Lighthouse writers
Meet all of Lighthouse writers
Hey, friends and readers,
Alex here.
This is an article dedicated to all of our Lighthouse writers. Below you’ll find each one with a something short about their blog. I really enjoy creating together with this team and am so grateful to them for sharing their light and talent.
Here they are, in their own words.
"Every piece I write carries a part of me, drawn from my journey as a psychotherapist. My words don’t just leave the page—they linger, shaping and enriching who I am. On my blog, Outside the Therapy Room, I dive deep into human behavior, weaving together essays, fiction, and poetry. It's a space where we explore what it means to be human."
https://substack.com/@rolandoandrade
“I began "The Family We Keep" on June 1st 2022, as a way through personal grief in 2020 and the few years that followed. In less than one year, after 20 years in the photography industry, I lost my photography contracts/work (due to vaccine choices), was misdiagnosed with a condition I didn't have, part of my family deeply estranged, and my dad passed away. Through it all, I ended up here writing stories about grief, family, history, commentary and the arts., specifically music. Lately, I have been enjoying a heavy creative surge, writing lots of flow poetry. All I want to do is love people, live to create, create to live, and fulfill the purpose God has placed inside of me. To take my creative heart, in all I do, and make it an offering of gratitude to Him. No matter how old we are, He is never done with us. I am so thankful to Alexander for his friendship and the opportunity to write for Lighthouse.”
https://substack.com/@deborahthewitt
"I created this newsletter to unwire carnal minds and inspire people to think like Jesus."
https://substack.com/@alicebythepalm
“Hege’s publication Ignite Presence focuses on helping you to connect more deeply with yourself through personal growth and spirituality inspired articles, poetry and music.”
https://substack.com/@hegekristoffersen
“The Voice Piece is a place for the dreamers, seekers, writers, and readers. Here you will find a variety of short stories, devotionals, podcasts, and more that are all dedicated to bringing the Hope of Christ through words.”
https://substack.com/@merissanicole
“Alison Bull is a writer living in New Jersey. She hosts the Historical Fiction Stack on Substack, and is the author of the serial Theda's Time Machine, a historical fantasy novel set during World War I.”
https://substack.com/@alisonbull
I am an English eccentric with an interest in a large scope of topics. I write about Anglo-Saxon Christianity, a Bible study, AngloFuturism and other ideas which interest me.”
https://substack.com/@towerofadam
“The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋 by Veronica Llorca-Smith is a community of writers and creators who want to turn their passion for writing into their lifestyle. Mindset, strategies and tactics to build a profitable digital ecosystem.”
Thank you for posting this! I wasn’t familiar with everyone and can’t wait to dive right into these! Each one sounds like exactly the type of content we should all consume. 🕊️
Thank you Alexander for adding me as a writer, alongside with you and all the amazing writers you mentioned.