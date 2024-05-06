Meaning of the suffering

Hey friends and readers,

Often in our lives, no matter who we are, we will ask certain questions such as:

What is the meaning to this suffering?

Why am I not getting more good things?

Why are things unfair?

When we go through these hours, days, weeks and even years, a lot of the times we forget to ask other counter questions that will have the answers within them:

Am I being the best version of myself?

Do I help others?

Am I counting my blessings daily?

It’s easy to despair and to feel like a victim, but remember, this is life, it’s real, it’s hard for the wicked and the good. It’s hard for the rich and poor, just in different ways. It is hard for sane and insane.

If you are caught thinking too much about your own suffering you are simply giving into your ego too much. It means you may be viewing yourself as someone who is above life itself.

We first face reality…and then we chose:

Do we meet this reality with a frown or with a smile.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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