Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Karisa Stapp's avatar
Karisa Stapp
May 6, 2024

Good things to think about🙏 I know I can sometimes overthink things happening in my life. I am working on stepping back and recognizing my blessing, just as you said. We choose how we go through life.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Calm Spirit with Deanna 🪷's avatar
Calm Spirit with Deanna 🪷
May 6, 2024

The ups and downs of life will happen to all of us but suffering is optional…we can choose to dwell in suffering or we can choose to view our experiences as things we can learn and grow from with love and gratitude. We have free will to choose in every moment how we experience life and I am practicing choosing learning through wisdom over suffering. Great post, thank you 🙏 ❤️

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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