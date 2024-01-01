Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Emma Lewis's avatar
Emma Lewis
Jan 1, 2024

A little silliness can never be underestimated - so long as it’s not offensive. I like to surprise people with ridiculous comments sometimes. Sometimes we just take ourselves too seriously. My Dad taught me that. He was actually a serious man, but with an insane sense of humor!

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Stephanie Freed's avatar
Stephanie Freed
Jan 1, 2024

I love this! I also have a post in my drafts about embracing stuff from our childhood - the silliness and also some of the things that brought us joy. Thank you for the fun piece to start the new year.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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