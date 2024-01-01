Me go boom boom in my pantsies
Me go boom boom in my pantsies
My son comes up to me and with a smile says he has a secret to tell me. Then he leans in and says loudly.
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“Meeee goooo boom boom in my patsies!”
He is a 7 year old who is now a fluent reader, advanced in math, is learning engineering, already better than I am at art and is learning Italian on Duolingo. Yet, jokes like this are a regular thing.
So, what do I say to that? Well, sometimes it can be annoying, but the truth is, this is a good thing for his age, but also, I say…it’s a good thing for EVERY age.
Keeping some child like silliness, that funny spark, some light hearted mischievousness, I think is one of the prime components to a good life.
I had many topics and options to go with for my 100th post on Substack and first post of 2024, yet I chose this one because this is what I wanted to wish for you.
To keep some silliness and wonder, to not take everything too seriously, to be astonished and excited about things that you really like.
I wish this for you!
Blessings.
XXXXX
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https://yu2shine.samcart.com/referral/VnTNWf60/nBLZ3HcnrKO0NXzQ
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A little silliness can never be underestimated - so long as it’s not offensive. I like to surprise people with ridiculous comments sometimes. Sometimes we just take ourselves too seriously. My Dad taught me that. He was actually a serious man, but with an insane sense of humor!
I love this! I also have a post in my drafts about embracing stuff from our childhood - the silliness and also some of the things that brought us joy. Thank you for the fun piece to start the new year.