Me go boom boom in my pantsies

My son comes up to me and with a smile says he has a secret to tell me. Then he leans in and says loudly.

“Meeee goooo boom boom in my patsies!”

He is a 7 year old who is now a fluent reader, advanced in math, is learning engineering, already better than I am at art and is learning Italian on Duolingo. Yet, jokes like this are a regular thing.

So, what do I say to that? Well, sometimes it can be annoying, but the truth is, this is a good thing for his age, but also, I say…it’s a good thing for EVERY age.

Keeping some child like silliness, that funny spark, some light hearted mischievousness, I think is one of the prime components to a good life.

I had many topics and options to go with for my 100th post on Substack and first post of 2024, yet I chose this one because this is what I wanted to wish for you.

To keep some silliness and wonder, to not take everything too seriously, to be astonished and excited about things that you really like.

I wish this for you!

Blessings.

XXXXX

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