There is a loneliness that comes from having no one who listens. There is another kind of loneliness born the moment one discovers that, despite there being someone who listens, there is in fact no one who accepts, embraces, and understands.

I want to speak to you about the second kind of loneliness, the one that burns more slowly, that subtly pushes people apart and creates division and distance.

That is how the current state of things began. When human beings became strangers to one another, the prevailing interaction was distrust, a repulsion towards what was different that fed threat and fear — the perfect breeding ground for the absence of affection and empathy.

And so the World was divided into good and evil, and later into countries, inhabited by Catholics, or Jews, or Muslims, black people, white people, yellow people — they did not mix. Wealth and poverty may well have started there too — within the labyrinth of countries, races, and religions.

The powerful learned to feed off the fragile and thus, from that strange difference, wars were born, while peace delayed itself like the waiting of a fearful child anxiously hoping for night to turn into day.

The inhabitants of the World, humans, slowly drifted apart like tectonic plates — and felt the need to create tools of communication capable of crossing the distance that separated them: smoke signals, letters, swift pigeons, fearless horsemen, radios, televisions, mobile phones, social media — and so the distance deepened, and with it grew the estrangement between human beings trapped in alienation.

What follows is the story of today’s radicalisms, of ignorance pompously renamed “disinformation”, of new forms of extremism, more powerful and more subtle — and thus the estrangement between human beings grows even further, full of virtual friends and loves, digging the trenches of the wars of today and tomorrow.

© Rolando Andrade, 2026

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