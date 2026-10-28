I believe all poets should join their voices in condemning the atrocities committed in Ukraine.

Let us all raise our voices together.

Lost Paradise

Children run,

play and smile, while mothers sleep,

at peace, tranquil,

and life seems to stretches forever.

And then,

a boom falling from the sky,

and all that remains are

shattered people,

broken dreams, lost peace, lost hope,

and bodies lying on the ground,

but why?

And a child

who has lost all sense

of paradise and an eternal future,

begins an endless cry,

facing this eternal lie,

unable to say goodbye.

© Rolando Andrade, 2026

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