Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Aug 3, 2024

this motorway reminds me of those moments when we're at an impasse in our lives, and any decision scares us. Ending with a question is a way of punching the reader in the stomach. Thank you Alexander

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Sandy Stuart Shaller's avatar
Sandy Stuart Shaller
Aug 3, 2024

I forgot to say that it reminded me of Frost's, "The Road Not Take."

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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