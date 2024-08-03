Lonely highway
Lonely highway,
Is taking you home,
A place where you once was,
Not alone.
The road is dark,
Stars shinning above you,
Wind blows in your hair,
Has life been fair?
Your night time coffee,
Slightly shakes in the holder,
Your eyes grow weary,
The air grows colder.
Lonely highway,
It’ll bring you home,
And they will embrace you,
Will you then still,
Feel alone?
this motorway reminds me of those moments when we're at an impasse in our lives, and any decision scares us. Ending with a question is a way of punching the reader in the stomach. Thank you Alexander
I forgot to say that it reminded me of Frost's, "The Road Not Take."