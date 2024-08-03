Lonely highway,

Is taking you home,

A place where you once was,

Not alone.

The road is dark,

Stars shinning above you,

Wind blows in your hair,

Has life been fair?

Your night time coffee,

Slightly shakes in the holder,

Your eyes grow weary,

The air grows colder.

Lonely highway,

It’ll bring you home,

And they will embrace you,

Will you then still,

Feel alone?