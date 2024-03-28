Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Bud Owen's avatar
Bud Owen
Mar 28, 2024

Beautifully done!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Sue Cartwright's avatar
Sue Cartwright
Mar 28, 2024

The simplicity and joy of the message is perfect, thank you.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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