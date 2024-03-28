Live in the present

A man sits by the window. He watches the cold rain with a gloomy look. He has written incredible new material, yet he has just destroyed it. He is thinking of the past. A big hit he had and how he can’t do better anymore. This man lives in the past…therefore he is depressed.

A young woman stands by a large canvas. Another masterpiece can be seen upon it. Gorgeous forrest, mountain and a stream. All captured perfectly with her masterful strokes. It’s a magnificent painting. Yet…she is fully of fear, worry, nervousness. So scared that others will hate it at an event coming up. Imagining how others will shake their heads, laugh, not like it. How it will not succeed. She hides the beautiful painting and cries. This woman lives in the future…therefore she is anxious.

A young boy runs upon a perfect green field. His eyes are full of joy as he chases the butterfly. His laughter is pure. His happiness is electric. As his bare feel move through the soft tall green grass he only cares about this moment, and he is truly blessed. This boy lives in the present…therefore he is happy.

“Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

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Check out incredible Quantum Freedom material and program that has been helping me for years to learn and to grow. (affiliate link, however, I share these because I believe the material will be helpful)

https://yu2shine.com