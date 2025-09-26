Your life comprises the following: Eat. Excrete. Clean. Dress (optional). Compose.

Repeat.

Sleep has been optional for so long that it’s not worth listing. You sleep better naked, so sometimes, if you compose naked, you get a chance. Your studio chair reclines automatically when it senses muscle tone gone limp.

Add to that your frequent medicaments – either prescribed or not – and you’ve got yourself a perfect recipe for success. Or brilliance. Both, as long as the balance of your mind’s transitional creative threshold is just-so. (That’s what Guru said.)

It will be all worth it – or so they implied. This is THE seminal picture, THE blockbuster of a generation – or so they implored. Working title: “Liminal Memories.” The director: top shelf. The actors: A-list. The artistic team: sublime. The genre: sci-fi fantasy. The score: yours truly.

They called you in midway through post-production after they’d sacked the first two composers. (Three’s a charm.) Your work on top studio premieres made them kick themselves. Why hadn’t they asked you sooner? (Answer: You don’t come cheap.)

Deadlines dance, advance, retreat. Three short miles away, Prima Donna Writer-Director confects her retakes and overdubs, choreographs her arguments with the co-writer and cinematographer. The redolence of success at all costs pervades their editing room, diffuses through those three short miles, assails you in your private retreat through a stream of texts and chats through at least three different platforms.

And so you sit, before your digital audio workstation, baby grand and synthesizer and electronic drum kit stuffed against the back wall, your signed Stratocaster lying stunned on the floor, its vintage Red Knob amp weeping a soft monotonic dirge in harmony with the fluorescent lights. The latest vodka-with-essence you summoned has spilled next to the control board. You fiddle, engage. Leap with excitement. Cringe with disgust. And spin in your muscle-tone-sensing chair, begging for the notes to come.

Voice mail pings. You check: Evelyn. She’ll be asking about your next support payment. Delete.

Delete! You delete twelve measures you’d marked earlier as “SUCKS.” Then, you smile in proud disbelief, add twelve new final measures for the recurring theme to the rising action of the story arc, on which you’ve struggled for over a week because Madame Writer-Director decided to completely gut the exposition and break the action up into multiple peaks and valleys, with reference to expository details through remembrance flashbacks for each of the protagonists. Such a change this late in production was unheard of. Kubrick, maybe.

“It goes with the fucking title!” she shrilled.

“Completely outrageous!” you replied (striving against an expletive rant, since you’re trying to clean up your act for the custody battle).

The custody battle.

Bolt upright you rise, in your muscle-tone-sensing studio chair, and, tripping over your signed Stratocaster lying stunned on the floor, you recover and lunge toward the door.

Locked.

You struggle, curse, slam your hand against the soundproof construction, manage the mechanism, check your pockets (keys, check). Run.

The one car you salvaged from the divorce awaits on your driveway. Remote start has Italian engineering at a soft rumble as you arrive. And you’re off, running, running late.

As you approach the Circuit Court through traffic, you notice the gentle throb of your phone against your thigh. You dig it out, thumb it open, read Evelyn’s jab:

Too late, toots! (Three’s a charm.)

Red light says stop.

Hands at 10 and 2 slam on the softest black Italian leather steering wheel available in this model for that price.

On the edge of consciousness, you foam. Melt. Disburse.

Green light says go.

Traffic honks, staccato and off key.

You realize, just then, that the final bars you wrote for the rising action theme won’t work with the rest of the score. They are way too staccato. And way off key.

You look at Evelyn’s text once again. Delete.

Liminal memories failed you. Now “Liminal Memories” calls you back.

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