Lighthouse publication announcement

Hey readers and friends,

Got some big news for you.

As many of you saw in my Notes, I proposed to add more writers/authors to the Lighthouse publication.

I feel like it is time to take this to the next level. Like a new style modern newspaper/magazine. I want to add more variety and also have like minded creators working together and really enhancing the readers experience.

So…

I was very surprised with the amount of people that messaged me and I gotta say, it was A LOT, all very talented.

I was looking for several specific categories, mainly “Faith and Spirituality” and one author for “Fiction.”

So I’d like to introduce the authors that will now be shown on the Lighthouse when you check “contributors” or “people” section of the publication.

Deborah T. Hewitt

When I first read her work on Substack I instantly found a connection. There were many things in common, even down to favorite Christian singer and Formula 1. However, while our topic of Faith is the same, the voice is very different. In fact I find her writing to be some of the most unique, from the heart, that I’ve seen here. It’s very genuine and there is no surprise that she has gained so many readers. Deborah connects her own life experiences to spiritual lessons.

https://substack.com/@deborahthewitt

Merissa Nicole

Merissa writes incredible Christ-centered stories and poetry. What I like the most are the strong emotions that come through her work, it’s impossible to ignore. We need stories that makes us feel, not be indifferent. It is the sort of connection you will find in this work. I’m very excited to see what’s next.

https://substack.com/@merissanicole

Alison Bull

Our fiction choice. On top of being an author of a novel, Theda’s Time Machine, Alison also worked at Discovery, A&E, The History Channel. This makes her historical fiction even more intriguing, as she blends her great knowledge with sharp and captivating storytelling. I love the time period she has chosen for her stories and I know many of you do as well, so you are sure to enjoy it.

https://substack.com/@alisonbull

With the introductions out of the way, I would also like to add that this does not mean others who wanted to do this will not, I plan to add one more author shortly and then we will see how we will do with 3/4 for now.

Finally, one more additional piece of information.

Each author will do 1 story per month, but if you as readers would like to see more, simply let them know and we will see if they’d like to increase the amount.

Thanks a lot for the support, I am very excited and I urge you to subscribe to our new authors!

May you have an incredible experience through this growth!

Blessings.