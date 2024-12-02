“Life is just too hard”

Hey friends and readers,

Welcome to December 2024, month we celebrate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

What lesson can we learn about the feeling of “life is just too hard” that many of us often have, including myself, even recently.

Imagine being Mary, a very young woman, who must have been accused by many of lying. On top of this, they had to run away from the slaughter of children, give birth among animals and then travel to hide in a foreign country.

We don’t know much about Jesus’s childhood, but we know that his life was anything by easy, and so were the lives of his apostles, almost all tortured and put to death. Yet they trusted God. They rose and they pushed to be their best.

Sometimes life is very hard, and how we react, and how much faith we have are the key factors.

Do we rise up and try to fight? Be our best? Or do we allow it to crush us?

“Life challenges me to rise and be my best self.”

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