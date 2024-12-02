“Life is just too hard”
“Life is just too hard”
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Hey friends and readers,
Welcome to December 2024, month we celebrate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
What lesson can we learn about the feeling of “life is just too hard” that many of us often have, including myself, even recently.
Imagine being Mary, a very young woman, who must have been accused by many of lying. On top of this, they had to run away from the slaughter of children, give birth among animals and then travel to hide in a foreign country.
We don’t know much about Jesus’s childhood, but we know that his life was anything by easy, and so were the lives of his apostles, almost all tortured and put to death. Yet they trusted God. They rose and they pushed to be their best.
Sometimes life is very hard, and how we react, and how much faith we have are the key factors.
Do we rise up and try to fight? Be our best? Or do we allow it to crush us?
“Life challenges me to rise and be my best self.”
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Thanks Alexander, I like to remember the amazing story of Paul who was stoned at Iconium, and left for dead, but then a few weeks later came back there and preached the Gospel again to them!
"And Jews from Antioch and Iconium came there, who, having persuaded the people, and having stoned Paul, they drew him out of the city, supposing him to have died. But the disciples surrounding him, he rose up and came into the city. And the next day he departed with Barnabas to Derbe. And preaching the gospel to that city, and having made many disciples, they returned to Lystra and Iconium and Antioch, confirming the souls of the disciples, calling on them to continue in the faith and that through much tribulation we must enter into the kingdom of God.
(Act 14:19-22)
We must enter the Kingdom of God, be it through much tribulation or not!
Similarly Paul tells us that nothing too difficult will be expected of us, but we will have shown to us the way out of it, which is to endure through it:
No temptation (trial or test) has taken you but what is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted (tested) above what you are able, but with the temptation (test) also will make a way to escape, so that you may be able to bear it.
(1Co 10:13)
To grow, we must be challenged. Children in school trying to learn something new will say it's "hard," but that doesn't mean it's not right. God, similarly, wants us to grow rather than be comfortable in our smallness, and that often seems "hard." It's supposed to be.
One of those lessons is to learn to seek fulfillment in the eternal rather than the ephemeral. It seems that whenever one's desires are outpacing one's ability to satisfy them, you'll say that "these are hard times." I hear that a lot. But what's really the hard test is either relinquishing those desires or stepping up to increase your energy to meet their demands. Complain ling, though, is not an option that'll get you anywhere.