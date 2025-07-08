Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Jul 8, 2025

I’m in awe. I also love the classics and have a million things to discuss! Oh this is a delicious journey.

I also deleted things around that time… and thought the same.

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Jul 8, 2025

Wow, Deborah. That gives one a lot to chew on. In my day job, I work at pushing back against evil AI, and what do I use? AI that is good, at least for now. It makes you think.

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