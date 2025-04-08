Let go of shame and guilt

“…And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors...”

Hey friends and readers,

There isn’t a single one of us who is perfect. We have all done wrong things. To ourselves. To others. To God. Denying this means simply lying to yourself and damaging your psyche, body and soul, however, acknowledging this in an unhealthy way does the same.

‘Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times?’ Jesus answered, ‘I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.’”

We must understand that Christ extend his great mercy to us and expects us to extend it to others and to ourselves.

Shame and guilt make us stuck in the past, unable to move on properly, thus becoming heavy not just for ourselves, but for others as well, because we do not give our best.

“Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”

Forgive, extend mercy. Forgive yourself as God forgives you. Forgive others as well.

Each day is a new chance to change, to live a better life, to step away from the negative shadow.

Learn from your mistakes and move on. Be better.

“This is my blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.”

Blessings

Check out my book, “Mister Geist”, which explores the true meaning forgiveness.

Mister Geist