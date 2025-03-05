Lent

Hello friends and readers,

As we begin 40 day lent let’s remember what the focus should always be.

Our trust in Christ.

We must trust Christ with everything.

Life can be very hard. We go through a lot of pain and sorrow. Our own self can never be sufficient enough in tackling this world, but with God’s help, all is possible.

When we trust in Christ no trouble is too big, because we know that things will go as they should. In the end we will have true peace.

Here is a part of an article from Abbey of The Holy Cross. It addresses what will happen of we are not fully trusting in Christ.

“No blessing will satisfy me, no friend be loyal enough, no wealth secure enough; every neighbor will be a threatening alien, each tragedy and insult will permanently lodge with me, my world will be filled with conspiracies; no number of guns will be sufficient to ensure my safety and even God will not be sufficiently reliable.”

Remember, whatever you are doing for Lent, stick with it and trust in Christ. It is not too hard, you can do it.

Blessings.