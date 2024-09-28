Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Sep 28, 2024

She is tired but the cooking of soup seems to be what she needs for the day. The day of remembering, the day when things used to be calmer like eating a hot bowl of soup.

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Benn Gilmore's avatar
Benn Gilmore
Sep 28, 2024

My sister, Gwendolyn, said it for me: your story hit all my buttons. You are a wizard with the keyboard.

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