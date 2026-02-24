Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Mar 2

You are right- it’s always important to end things fully before moving on!

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Feb 28

A lovely and true poem.

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