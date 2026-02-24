Montana wilderness

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Moving on does not equate to a crossing of preconceived borders. A new chapter may begin by the changing of a landscape, but moving on is not escape, even if temptation wishes it so. It is submergence, diving through the waters of the mind. Terrifying as it may be when we already feel as though we drown. A new chapter can begin with fresh endeavor. But we must be careful not to start a new book before we see the end to the one we write. I leave behind a part of me. Let the world take it and sweep it through the waves of glacial streams. But with that part does not go the dreams I've always longed to hold. Yet now, I take the path with a full heart and ready soul. I'll remember to face the stillness of time even in the chaos of every storm. I'll remember to smile in a broken mirror, For the one I see is now so lovely to my eye. I'll sit at her side in this journey of mine, and speak only love in her tender ear.

Thank you for reading.

We are all on a journey of self-love and surrender.

That journey is uniquely ours. It is never perfect. Yet, the most beautiful things are born of imperfection.

It is this imperfection that makes us who we are.

The path is never linear, but it is always worth it.

For more poetry, visit: https://substack.com/@karisastapp