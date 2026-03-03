Le Bone Circus

“Now watch…this finger.”

I pulled my right index finger up and then in. There was a loud crack, and I saw some of them flinch and grimace; the light from the bonfire helped exaggerate their emotions. I pushed the bone of the finger deep inside, momentarily leaving the skin, and rolled bone over to another finger’s location. Then I flattened the whole hand… and it changed. Different again. They all watched me in astonishment, stunned for a moment.

My friends. Yes, my good friends.

Chapter 1

Bubble dreams

Many have heard of her, and those who saw her act never remained indifferent to it. Some even said that they only came to the famous Circus of Lost Illusions because of her act.

The mime princess, enchantress, juggler of bubbles. It wasn’t lust, nor love.

It was fascination. And her name? Not many knew. Not even a stage name. Her act was always introduced as:

“And now…enter the Bubble Dreams”

And there was I…finally having saved enough to see it, to see her. Right in the front row.

Heart pounding as I heard the words.

Her beautiful pale face appeared out of the darkness, illuminated by dim lights. Violins played a melancholic melody. She raised her hand to her mouth and blew several large bubbles, then same with the other hand. She proceeded to juggle them as they floated in the circle around her. As she blew more, none popped. It was pure magic.

The way she danced and moved to them music in the black and white dress was out of the world. Then she turned to me. Her lips parted in a long smile, reaching the large red dots on her cheeks. She gently combined the bubbles into one large heart and popped it right in front of me.

Then she proceeded to dance at a quicker pace, matching the change in the music, and eventually fading into darkness. And as the crowd cheered…I fell in love.

Next came the wolf trainer, Alex. Then the old circus acrobats, who performed for the majority of the show. In the end, Patino, the sad clown, sang one of his poems while balancing on a large ball.

It was all incredible, but I could only think of her.

I stayed on the bench long after everyone was gone, and finally I heard a strong voice behind me.

“Hey, young man, time for us to close out.”

It was Matthew, the owner of the circus. An older man with a large bushy grey beard and a blue top hat, with a long red coat.

“Well?”

“Oh yes, forgive me. I loved your show.”

“I’m glad, tell your friends.”

I nodded and left the tent. I went on the side of it and stood there, looking at the full moon. That is when I saw her…

She stood by a small cabin, probably her living quarters. Our eyes met and she gently waved at him. She no longer had her mime makeup, but there was little difference, as her face was naturally pale and her cheeks looked red, at least in the light of the tall lamp. I waved back and tried to smile, although I felt mostly frozen in place. She walked over to me.

“Hi there, did you enjoy the act tonight? I remember you from the front row. I gave you my bubble heart, right?”

“Ye, yes…yes you did…”

“What’s your name?”

“Julien.”

“I’m Marie.”

“Ohh…are you fine telling me your real name like this, isn’t it a secret?”

“Do you plan to tell others?”

“No, no! Of course not!”

“Well then, it is fine then.”

“Um, you know, Marie, I am sort of a performer myself…”

“Really?”

She smiled, but I could see a hint of disbelief in her face.

I raised my hand and did my bone manipulation, this time switching two fingers. Her face changed. Her eyes expanded, forehead wrinkled, and jaw dropped slightly. Marie came closer to me and touched my hands.

“What illusion is this?!”

“No illusion, it’s how I was born.”

“Is it just the hands, or more?”

“My feet, legs, knees, shoulders, ribs. Haha, my father says I’m a freak and a monster.”

“No, no.”

She hugged me and I felt my heart beating faster than ever in my life.

She then stood back again and placed her hands on my shoulder.

“You are rare. A diamond, special person.”

“Like you?”

“Maybe more special. Would you like to show your act to Matthew? Also more than just a hand? Think you could prepare an act?”

“I’m not sure…”

“Please.”

I could not say no to her, so I agreed, but now I needed an act, and fast, she said to come back the following day.

As I lay on the grass outside my father’s house, I dreamt of her. The princess of the circus.

Patino the clown’s poem

Transparent

You float

An angel

On an angelic boat

Heart so desires

Your piercing

Blue eyes

Majestic spires

Await you

In the dark skies

Chapter 2

The Bone Man

The rain has come, not only upon the dark earth, but unto my dark existence, within which I tried to light a candle. My father beat me senselessly when he heard of me doing an act.

“Damn beast! Monster! Murdered your mother with your birth and now want to tarnish our name! Cursed by the devil! Walking skeleton freak!”

As I was bleeding from my mouth, nose, and head, lying in the dirt outside, I knew that if I tried to go back home again, he’d finally kill me.

My last hope was after all, the circus. I wobbled through town to reach their location. When I arrived, embarrassment took over me and I sat against the red tent, having the rain wash away the blood, which kept coming. This is when she saw me through her window and ran to my aid with an umbrella.

“Get up, Julien, hold on to me, we will go to my cabin.”

It was almost surreal to be inside the cabin of this magical princess. The two rooms were neat. There was a small round table with a cup of coffee by the window. A walnut make-up table, drawers for clothes. She led me to the next room, which was pretty much all taken up by the small bed.

“Lie down, Julien, I’ll treat your injuries.”

“No, I cannot make your bed dirty.”

“You are the last person to make something dirty. Please, at least sit on it and lean against the wall.”

I listened and Marie got some creams and alcohol. She cleaned my wounds and cuts, then covered them up with a cream that stopped any bleeding. Then she had me hold my head back as she put some sort of drops in my nose, it burned, but it was nothing compared to the beatings.

When I sat back I looked at her with what must have been big astonishment.

“Yes, in the circus you learn all kinds of magic, including medical kind.”

She laughed and sat at her table. Then she handed me a blue sleeveless shirt and a black hat.

“I need to do my makeup now. You will do your act for Matthew in private, while I do mine in the big tent…once again.”

“Do you love doing it?”

“I loved it, now it’s more of just a routine, a job, but some nights the bubbles and the music still feel magical, like when I met you.”

I thought of the acrobats and how strange they looked to me, someone emotionless, but I didn’t ask. I put on the blue sleeveless shirt and the black hat.

Before leaving, she turned to me in her full mime makeup.

“Now go to the large yellow cabin behind the circus tent. He will be waiting for you there.”

She moved close to me and kissed me on the cheek, then left the cabin. After gathering myself I was on the way out as well.

There was laughter in the air, the smell of food and fire. Magic.

The yellow cabin was the largest of them all and stood right in line with the red circus tent. I gently knocked on the door.

“Get in here.”

As I entered I saw Matthew sitting in a big red chair, wearing the same red clothes as when I met him in the tent.

“Oh, it’s you. Heh, you know, I thought there was something about you…something…hmmm.”

“Strange?”

“Hah. No. Magical. Strange? No. The world calls unique people freaks, or…strange? The fact is, it’s strange to be the same as others, but you know, no matter where we go, we will be called these things. Anyway, let’s see what you got.”

Right away after just my fingers’ manipulation Matthew was already on his feet. His mouth dropped in astonishment.

“Forty years in the circus and never have I seen such as you. What else?”

I took off my shoes and twisted my foot all the way around, my skin stretched, then I let it go and it spun back into place, making a loud cracking sound. Next, I took off my shirt and took a deep breath. My ribs were showing and I began moving them, almost strumming them like a guitar. He seemed to think exactly that.

“Oh my God, what a musical act we can do with this. With all of you…”

“You…you….The Bone Man.”

He took out a piece of paper and slammed it on the table.

“Read over your contract.”

“Where should I stay?”

“Marie said that she had that arranged for you, so trust her, yeah?”

“Yes, I trust her.”

And so with that signature, I became “The Bone Man”.

Patino the clown’s poem

Timid and young

Beaten again

Life is no fun

When it’s all pain

Yet there he goes

Trying once more

Poem of bones

Makes my eyes sore

Try as you will

There isn’t too much

Cling to that hope

Life is as such

Chapter 3

Beautiful Life

A week has passed since that night. The living arrangement was actually me living with Marie. She said I could lie with her in bed, but I remained on her tiny couch, always curled up, and I loved sharing a roof with her. The most beautiful woman in the world, with a heart of gold.

Every day I practiced with a few others for my first real act. The musicians said that in another week’s time I’d be ready.

In the city, there was another type of commotion. There were people who had gone missing over the last few months and now it came to the public’s attention. There was probably a serial killer on the loose. However, the fear didn’t seem to slow down the crowds, so great was this circus.

There I now sat as one of them, watching the strongman Luke coming out to powerful drums and trumpets. He was a large muscular man in his fifties, with a medium-sized black beard and mustache, his head was balding, but he still had a good amount of black hair falling back. His expression was always angry, almost scary.

His hands and arms were bound by ropes and pulled upwards, to begin the act. He roared and tore the ropes, the crowd cheered. A boy brought him a thick metal pipe. He screamed while bending it and making the sides touch. Next, he broke bricks with his hands and on his head. This man seemed indestructible. For his final act, he juggled cannonballs.

During the break, I noticed some of my friends in the crowd, one named Benoit approached me.

“Hey, Julien, how about another private show in the forest tonight, same spot?”

“Sure, I will be there.”

“Good!”

He slapped my shoulder and went back to the group, they were laughing and pointing at me, I waved at them, smiling.

Every night my favorite time was when Marie performed. How she appeared from the darkness, an angel. How she gracefully controlled the bubbles. She was flawless and so very beautiful. I was enchanted anew every night.

Once the show was over I headed over to the forest, and at the time I had no idea that Marie was following me.

The night was thick with absolute darkness and as I made my way through the trees towards the faint bonfire light, no one was seeing me approaching. Right before coming out in the open I heard Michael’s voice.

“Where is the damn freak already? Why are we doing this again, huh?”

“Maybe he can get even freakier, right? Let’s see if he can do these things with something besides hands and feet!” It was Benoit.

“Ew! He is too nasty as it is!” Nicole joined in and others kept laughing.

“Aren’t you creeped out being in the forest with…basically a monster?”

“Oh my God, I just realized. Those people disappearing, it’s got to be these circus freaks. Maybe even this skeleton.”

“Lashing out at the world because of his daddy.”

“I heard he had a freaky birth too, made his mom die right there and then.”

“Cursed from the time in the womb.”

“Well, keep drinking, cursed or not, we can still laugh at him!”

The words and laughter were fading as I was slowly walking away, crying. Then I felt her hands on my shoulders, my angel out of the darkness. Her pale fair face, the big black eyes peering into my soul. She whispered to me.

“They are those who live afraid, always looking to blame someone. A foreigner, an artist, a performer, but they are not gems, nor diamonds, but you are, a rarity, do you want to be all mine?”

As she said that my pain seemed to have vanished and certainly she saw the spark in my eyes and kissed my lips.

That night I slept in her bed indeed, and what seemed to be the worst night, ended up being the best one. I lost fake friends, and gained a true one, in fact more than that.

For the next few days, when we didn’t practice, we went together into nature, especially by the river. We laughed, kissed, ate, and even danced a bit. Time slowed down and in my mind, it was bliss.

In the middle of the week, an investigator visited the circus, which wasn’t great timing, as my first real act was approaching and I would have rather wished for no distractions.

His name was Marcel. He was a thin middle-aged man in a grey coat and hat of the same color. There was nothing pompous, or arrogant about him. He was serious and focused, questioning everyone. However, it was obvious that someone had accused the circus of being involved in the disappearing cases.

When it was my turn he sat me down in a cabin which was given to him for questioning.

“You are new to this circus, I understand?”

“Yes, sir.”

“Your act?”

“Bone manipulation.”

“Fascinating. So, Julien, anything suspicious that you’ve noticed around here?”

“Not at all.”

“But maybe you just assume something is a circus lifestyle, while it’s not. Nothing seems odd to you?”

“No, everyone has been good to me, they are becoming my family.”

Marcel leaned back, I could see a hint of frustration on his face.

“Thank you for your time.”

That night while I was watching the mime acrobats the investigator’s words were in my head and I noticed something bizarre, or perhaps it was just a gradual buildup of it. The old circus acrobats they were. Never showing any emotions, no smiling, no talking. After their act was done, every single night they went straight into a long cabin and never came out until their next act. I never saw them around others and in fact, never saw them outside during the morning or day.

As I pondered this I saw the flame master, Michelle, sitting on a barrel.

“Good evening, Michelle. May I ask a question?”

“Of course, but don’t get burned.”

She flicked her fingers and a small flame went up and then was gone. I still couldn’t figure out any of her tricks.

“The old circus acrobats, have you ever…interacted with them?”

“Oh no, none of us have. Matthew has a strict policy about it. No one knows why. They just go into that grey cabin and don’t come out until they act again.”

“I don’t get it.”

“It’s the circus, there are a lot of things not to get. Like that poet clown, or my flames, or your bones…or her bubbles. We are fascinating, because no one really gets us. Once you have something figured out, it’s no longer a mystery. And mystery is crucial to a circus.”

“You’re right, thank you, Michelle.”

She lit a cigarette with her fingers and turned away.

I went to my cabin and lay with Marie, she seemed tired and I did not bother her with the same questions. The day of my first act was almost upon me.

The night before the act I had strange nightmares. The dead came out of the ground and danced around me inside the circus. Their faces were emotionless. They slowly closed in on me, eventually carrying me away and putting me in a red chair, there I became one with the chair, forever stuck and stretched. I woke up confused and cold sweating. Marie was already up and had coffee ready.

“Are you okay? Bad dream?”

“Yes.”

I sat up rubbing my hands.

“But coffee will make in better.”

She handed me a cup.

“Want to talk about it?”

“I don’t get it myself. Maybe I’m just nervous about my act.”

“First time is always the hardest, then it gets easier and easier. You’ll do great.”

“I hope so.”

“Go with the music, trust your instincts. It’s you and who you are.”

“I will try.”

She sat on the bed next to me with her coffee.

“It’s rare to be accepted by Matthew, the fact that he wanted you so fast shows how special you are, don’t worry, he will appreciate you. Plus, for now, it’s just two acts per week for you for the first few weeks.”

I nodded, but wasn’t so sure.

The night came and I was sitting in the waiting room, behind the covers I could hear the crowd cheering, laughing, and clapping. My heart was wildly pounding. I was to follow the flame master, Michelle, but honestly, every act was a tough one to follow.

Silence fell and the piano began to play. Then I heard it.

“Welcome to the stage…our new incredible act. Than man…who can manipulate his body…The Bone Man!!!!”

I came out and saw the flames around the stage, the faces of the crowd were mostly blurry in the dark. Piano intensified and I raised my right hand.

As I began to shift my fingers I could hear dozens of loud gasps, then I twisted both of my hands, raised them above me, and relaxed. They spun around into place. The crowd cheered. Wild emotions took over my body as I followed the rhythm of the piano. I threw my jacket on the ground, exposing my ribs, sucked in my belly, and began to shift my ribs in same rhythm as the music went. They screamed, cheered, clapped, and gasped. I couldn’t help but smile. I began to move side to side and did something I’ve never done before. I twisted my head backwards and then spun it around back into place. They were on their feet!

Even after I left the stage they still cheered for a bit.

I sat on the bench and cried. It was a mix of happiness, release of stress, and also an inescapable thought that my father and society drilled into me…That I was a freak…a monster…and my only path in life was to be…monstrous.

Patino the clown’s poem

Bending and ripping

Power immense

Giant is here

Doing his dance

Strong beyond measure

Roars like a beast

Yet in his heart

He might be

The least

Chapter 4

The Strange Acrobats

Fire…it has fascinated humans from the dawn of time. Mysterious, powerful, pleasant, scary, destructive, healing…All of this wrapped up into one. And she was the queen of this element. It was a part of her and she was a part of it.

The Flame Master, Michelle. This particular night her act was to be combined with that of the acrobats, because the mayor with his associates was coming to the circus. It was going to be special. All the lights were put out except one long torch in the center. Michelle came out with her long red hair flawlessly lying on her shoulders and almost blending with the tight red dress. With a raise and a flick of her right finger, the torch flame got stronger. Then a flame appeared in her raised left hand. She spun around and blew fire out of her mouth. This is when the four acrobats appeared right above. They swung from one rope to another, without a single mistake. No matter how high the flames went, no matter how the crowd reacted, they were unchanged, going through their motions perfectly.

After the wild act was finished I snuck out of the tent and watched them walk in a line towards their cabin. I got closer and hid behind some tall crates.

“And what do you think you’re doing?”

It was the heavy voice of Luke, the strongman, also Matthew’s best friend.

“Uh, sneaking around?”

“Haha, you don’t lie, do you!? Why the sneaking then?”

“Why don’t the acrobats ever spend time with anyone else?”

“Why do you care?”

He came closer, towering over me. He placed his giant heavy hand on my shoulder.

“Just let them be, yes? You worry about your life, your act. Yes?”

“Yes.”

I was terrified and that was all I could squeeze out. He laughed and I hurried away back into the circus.

Later that night I saw investigator Marcel talking to people attending. On the side I saw Matthew talking with Luke and looking very animated and angry, at one time they pointed towards Marcel.

My suspicions were growing. What if these awful things were related to Matthew? What was wrong with the old circus acrobats?

In the cabin, I sat with my head down while Marie put her arms around me.

“Why are you so worried? Why are you so concerned about the lives of others? Don’t you like it here with me?”

“I love it with you. I love it. I just want to do things right in my life…finally.”

“What is your dream?”

“To have a little farm, with you. Have some dogs. Grow my food, fish. And no one would know about my bones anymore.”

“Remember, Julien, it’s not your bones that’s the issue, it is the evil of this world, but…I love your plan. I think I might be interested, but not quite yet, will you wait?”

“Of course, as long as you want. I’ll be with you anywhere.”

Patino the clown’s poem

Dead inside

Clinging to ropes

Sliding and jumping

Losing all robes

Pale in the moonlight

White as ghosts

Go into coffins

Sleep

Without thoughts

Chapter 5

The man of the river cabin

Alex the wolf trainer was a tall slim man in his thirties. He wore all black. He had short hair, a trimmed beard and small eyes. He himself had the energy of a wolf, if I say so.

His act was incredible, for these dangerous beasts obeyed him like dolls. The four grey wolves jumped onto the stage and circled him. He took a metal circle and threw it up. Two wolves jump through it, he repeated it over and over as they kept jumping. He lowered his body and pointed both arms straight up. The wolves climbed on top of one another, creating a tower. The crowd was wild as usual. These acts were the best. How could someone make beasts do such things?

After the act Alex always put the wolves into their cages located in his larger cabin and did autographs outside of the circus, he was one of the favorites here.

My following act went well and it was indeed the truth that it got easier, but I couldn’t help but have the chills each time I saw the acrobats, or the investigator.

It was on one sunny day that I learned the truth about people who disappeared.

Marie and I were lying in the grass by the river in the forest. We were both silent, listening to the birds and the water. Then suddenly I saw someone walking between the trees, not so far from us. I sat up and focused. It looked like a large man who was carrying another person on his shoulders. I touched Marie and motioned to her to be quiet, pointing towards him.

Marie and I slowly and carefully followed, keeping our distance and using trees and bushes as safe cover. Eventually, he came to a wooden cabin by the river and dropped the other person’s body on the ground. As he went inside we came up closer and sat in the bushes.

I was first to see the horror and right before Marie let out a scream I was able to cover her mouth. In the backyard of the cabin, there were hung human arms and legs, which were clearly chopped off. The man appeared again, carrying a big axe. He grabbed the body and dragged it after him, shutting the door again. I hugged Marie tightly, calming her down. I whispered to her.

“That’s the missing people, Marie. Are you ready to run? We must tell Marcel and the authorities.”

She nodded, as tears rolled down her cheeks. I pulled on her hand and we both ran through the forest, not looking back until we were back in the city.

That day Marcel and dozens of officers went into the forest and found the man. Later we found out that the man was shot, after he managed to kill two officers.

The case of the missing people came to its horrific conclusion, and I felt shame for suspecting Matthew and Luke.

However…I still could not shake the strange feeling about the acrobats, and one deep and dark night, when Marie was sound asleep, I snuck out and went over to their cabin.

There were no windows, another strange thing. I slowly tried the handle and the door locked. Luckily I had experience with pins and locks, because I had to sneak away from my dad several times. Nervously I looked around. It was the darkest night I could remember.

I picked the lock and cracked open the door. What I saw inside was beyond my understanding and it was horrific and strange.

There were four open coffins and nothing else. In them lay the acrobats, looking pale and dead. I slowly closed the door and sank to the ground, filled with terror and confusion. This is when I heard Matthew’s voice above me.

“Come, lad, I will tell you the story.”

Patino the clown’s poem

A wolf hears far

The truth won’t escape him

No whistle to tame

No fame to help him

He caught your scent

Now you won’t leave

The wolves do circles

You will have grief

Chapter 6

The Dark Story

“It was forty years ago…when the circus began. Just five of us back then. The original circus. We became more and more popular as months went by and I was starting to think of expanding. The stupidest thing happened then. Tainted, poisoned brew. For some reason, I was the only one of five not to drink it. The four died and in my grief and rage I stumbled into the woods and there I found a black cabin. There lived a witch, very interested in my life energy…she said that…the act would continue, as long as I allowed her last twenty years of my life and according to her, I’d live 41 more years. I agreed and she gave me this black notebook. And with it, she taught me how to manipulate the bodies of the dead. As long as the owner of the notebook remains alive, the orders given to the corpses would always be carried out. Understand?”

I sat in shock, not really comprehending, thinking it was a dream, but I knew in the back of my head that it was real.

“I will die soon, Julien. This book…and this circus. They need new owners…”

He turned and pointed his finger at me.

“You and Marie. You can take over. You’ll live well. Listen, there is nowhere you can go that people will accept you except here. Here you’ll be a king….I’ll let you think about it. Go on.”

That night I told Marie everything. She was shocked as well, and instead of even considering taking his offer, we decided to leave as soon as possible.

Patino the clown’s poem

What is this magic

So dense and dark

What are these pages

Bring a black spark

There are no sages

Confined

Trapped and confused

Tortured in servitude

Never apart

Chapter 7

The Life

Life…however, is too mysterious…and painful.

The morning we left, on the train Marie coughed out blood. At the hospital, they informed us that she didn’t have much time left.

I remember how we looked into each other’s eyes as she spent her last moments in bed with me. The princess of the bubbles, forever in my heart.

At her funeral, the circus crew wept and I stood looking up into the grey sky.

Years went by and I became a farmer. I grew my own food, I fished, and had dogs. Every night before bed I’d look at the poster of my bubble princess, my only love.

No one ever knew about my bones again.

And now…as an old man, she is still the only one for me.

As she loved me for exactly who I am.

The end.

Patino the clown’s poem

Love

Is fascinating

One breath of it

Is so pulsating

Hearts beat as one

Even beyond death

She is never gone

You are with her

Until the last breath