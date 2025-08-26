Last chance for the free copy

Hey friends and readers,

“The Illuminated” is coming out on September 15th, so there is little time left to grab the free early reader copy!

Early reviews have been great so far!

“This literary masterpiece deserves nothing less than a stellar 5-star rating! From the very first chapter, the narrative skillfully captivated my attention, drawing me into a world filled with intricate details and heart-wrenching survival experiences. This tale is bound to strike a chord with all those who share a special bond with their loyal canine companions. Brace yourself for an unexpected, emotional finale that will undoubtedly require a box of tissues by your side.”

“Picture this: An Apocalypse happens but not how you think. Humans either die or become immune..while the animals are the ones that transform. Now it’s just you and your dog against a wild, twisted new world. How far would you go, and what risks would you take, to survive the journey ahead?”

Get your copy through the link below!

https://booksprout.co/reviewer/review-copy/view/220891/the-illuminated