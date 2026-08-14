Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Aug 14

Thank you for another resonant post, Alexander. Appreciate you!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Karina Pawlak
Aug 15

Too much stimulus for sure. I read and watch a lot. Always something flashing at me or words flying at me. Only when you disconnect do you see how hyperstimulated you were.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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