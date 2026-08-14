Knowledge is killing you

Blue Zones are areas where people average 100 years of life.

There are several reasons given for this, but there is one that really stood out to me recently after a discussion with my wife about longevity.

We were talking about an octopus and how this creature has many brains and is so intelligent, but only lives a few years.

This led into another subject. Human longevity and overload of information.

Unnecessary constant overload of “knowledge”.

One thing in common in all the blue zones is the lack of screens, technology, chaos.

They live in harmony with nature and with themselves.

How often today do we struggle to simply sit outside and watch the trees, leaves, water, the rain. There is constant urge to grab the phone.

Yet, when we engage with nature in such a way, often we will feel calm and peace.

Imagine having such a feeling most of the time. Wouldn’t that be amazing?

Like the metaphor of Adam and Eve, the apple of knowledge. Is this the overload that is killing us so fast?

Is this overload of images and information the thief that takes our positivity, strength, laughter?

What do you think?