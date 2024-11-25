Know who you are

In the depth of darkness you open your eyes. Trouble ahead, you cannot see the skies. All of the questions that you’ve had before, do they all matter anymore? Did you build on the rock or was it on sand? Did you believe what everyone said? Standing for something, knowing your core, inheritance through the ages, what you are and what you have been before.

All along there was knowledge, but it needed true faith. False teacher are pouncing, they are telling us lies. There is a fake sage for every age.

Most intelligent beings end up confused, for they don’t know the essence, the soul, spirit, the truth.

Know who you are, or the world will direct you. They’ll give you a name, fame and will make you.

Know who you are…unshakable wall, someone with will power, faith and spiritual call.

Turbulent waves will come harder and faster, yet they will crash if you have no worldly master.

Look at it shinning….

Forever a constant, one guiding light, singular lighthouse, eternally bright.