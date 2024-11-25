Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Gwendolyn Copeland's avatar
Gwendolyn Copeland
Nov 25, 2024

Absolutely! Need a poster in the center of campuses, grocery store bulletin boards, day care centers, nurses meeting rooms, restaurant menus, class rooms, teacher lounges, doctor’s offices, patient waiting rooms and especially in our heart! Thank you

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jo Lein's avatar
Jo Lein
Nov 25, 2024

We must anchor ourselves in truth and resist the pull of fleeting distractions. Knowing who you are is the foundation that keeps you steady, no matter how challenging things are.

Thanks for this!

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