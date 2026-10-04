KHUL DUHL SUHL SAGHAN

Even now, as I write this, my left hand trembles. I dread the trauma and horror I must relive by writing this story, but it must be told. If even one of you believes it and is saved, then my pain was worth it.

It’s my left hand that trembles, but I used to write with my right, just as I was writing in my ship log on a sunny day. The clouds were small and scattered amid a beautiful blue sky. I looked out the window and saw my four friends out there, talking, drinking, relaxing. Two couples, and I was the odd one out, but I was the one with the ship. I didn’t mind. To do good for others is what I enjoyed the most in life, and the sea.

I stretched and walked out to look at the water. The sea was calm, but far ahead I could glimpse a dark sky. I warned them that we should turn back soon; we were already too far out. But they insisted I take them farther. They complimented me, telling me what a great captain I was. I knew they were lying to make me take a risk, but I did it. Foolishly, I did it.

When the night came, it did not come alone. A brutal, unforgiving storm came hand in hand with her, and the ship was thrown around in the darkness. Violence of the dark waters easily overcame any skills that I possessed.

In the morning, when I opened my eyes, I found myself lying in the sand. I quickly sat up and looked around. I saw the boat on the shore, but no one else. I came up to the boat and tied it to a large black rock.

I thought I heard some noise inside the trees and slowly entered the thick jungle. It was not a sound of my friends but a sound of drums. I slowly proceeded.

As I reached the center of the small island, I saw a pyramid with an opening at the top. I hid in a bush and with horror watched what was happening. Surrounding the pyramid were many small deformed people with red skin, they were all bald. My friends were tied up at the bottom of the pyramid, crying. The scary people kept chanting something in a frenzy.

“Khul Duhl Suhl saghan!”

They kept repeating it. Over and over again. I began to get a dull headache. Finally the ground beneath slightly shook for a moment and they stopped their mad chants. The freaks took my friends and dragged them to the top of the pyramid. To my horror they proceeded to drop them inside the hole. Then the people ran back down.

A horrifying roar came from within the pyramid, and then a large arm and hand with claws the size of a human leg appeared, followed by another. Then came the hideous head of a creature that looked like a mix of a bat and a shark. It raised its hand and pointed right at me letting out a piercing howl. The red freaks all turned towards me.

I do not know how my legs carried me so fast in my horror. I do not know how I handled the pain when a knife thrown at me cut off two fingers on my right hand. I do not know where I got the strength to make it to the boat and push it into the sea.

I do know one thing. That creature will haunt me for the rest of my days, and anyone else who will see it. It enters my mind every time I sleep, showing its face to me, speaking to me in an unknown language while sitting on an underwater throne. These nightmares come to me every night. Some days I think the only way to stop the madness is to go back to that island. Other days I think the only way is that gun that hangs on my wall. I haven’t gotten the courage for either solution, so the torture continues.

I hope that you, my reader, never have to go through this.

Khul Duhl Suhl saghan.....