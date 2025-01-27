Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Finding Grace's avatar
Finding Grace
Jan 28, 2025

How beautiful. I know this feeling. Hang in there, keep believing. Jesus is our rock and shepherd. He will hold you through the storm and show you a way out of it. 🙏🙏

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Benn Gilmore's avatar
Benn Gilmore
Jan 28, 2025

To the point. Sometimes, there are no words. Sometimes, you write the perfect words. You did it. Thank you

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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