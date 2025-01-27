Jesus asked me
Jesus asked me
I woke up and saw the eyes of Jesus
He asked me what I could do now,
Broken and shattered
Tired and sad
Body is weakened
Mind is mad
Then I answered just one thing;
“I’ll believe in you
With my whole being.”
Jesus asked me
I woke up and saw the eyes of Jesus
He asked me what I could do now,
Broken and shattered
Tired and sad
Body is weakened
Mind is mad
Then I answered just one thing;
“I’ll believe in you
With my whole being.”
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How beautiful. I know this feeling. Hang in there, keep believing. Jesus is our rock and shepherd. He will hold you through the storm and show you a way out of it. 🙏🙏
To the point. Sometimes, there are no words. Sometimes, you write the perfect words. You did it. Thank you