Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Nov 18, 2024

Beautiful Hege ✍️

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Grace Drigo's avatar
Grace Drigo
Nov 18, 2024

Both nature and this poem are beautiful and inspiring 🩵

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