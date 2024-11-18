It's Time
A Poem
It's time The leaves whisper The wind speaks Can you hear What they seek? There's a reckoning A soft calling A subtle, gentle shift In the breeze A remembering A stirring in the trees Stop, sense, seize What is unfolding Fall to your knees There's a wisdom Lingering in the air Longing to be felt Hold space For the transition For the new To be born From the old Squint your eyes and see Clearly once more Relax, release the void Let it fill itself No need to interfere It's enough to behold From a distance With a prayer 🙏
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Beautiful Hege ✍️
Both nature and this poem are beautiful and inspiring 🩵