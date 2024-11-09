“It Comes in the Dust” official release date and FREE early reader copies!

Hey friends and readers,

Very excited to get the official date for my next book, “It Comes in the Dust”, from my publisher.

January 6th, 2025.

This is a very unique and original book. I believe it is a fresh take on this type of horror and a completely different project for me as well. I simply loved writing this book, it was flowing.

I could really see the story so clearly in my head and the atmosphere. Oh man. I think you’ll enjoy this one.

Here is a short synapsis, without spoilers.

“Ace is about to commit suicide when his phone rings. He has inherited his grandpa’s house and business in a small remote town. The only problem is the dust storms…and what comes with them out of the dark cave.”

I think you’ll really like the vibe created about this small remote town. The suspense hangs in a mild but constant fashion. Overall this is an easy and quick read in my opinion.

Now, publisher has set up a FREE early e-copy. If you load that up, PLEASE leave a review afterwards. The link is here;

https://booksprout.co/reviewer/review-copy/view/187177/it-comes-in-the-dust

If you’d like to pre-order, go to this next link, and if you’d like a hard copy, that will be available on the release day.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DM9HDQ2S

Thank you, and as always, I truly appreciate your support and readership. You have kept me going for a long time.

God bless.