Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Jan 6, 2025

I have a review copy. Here is the review I wrote so far. I'm working on a video review that goes into much more detail. I was really drawn into this story which was eerie and interesting. The characters were well written and dynamic. You come to really like the characters and visualize them based on the descriptive details. You can see some of them grow and change which is neat. The story built at just the right speed and was quite a page turner. I like the suspense in that the erieness is explained more slowly. The reader experiences a wide range of emotions from joy, suspense, fear to relief, care, sadness, and there's even some humor. I love the little easter eggs like when the author added a little bit about his other book Paradise Harbour. Very cool. This is a book I will be thinking about afterwards to try to understand it fully.

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Finding Grace's avatar
Finding Grace
Jan 7, 2025

Congratulations Alex! I am enjoying reading your book, and have reviewed it on Booksprout, as promised. 👍🙏

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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