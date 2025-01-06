“It Comes In The Dust” is officially released!

Hey friends and readers,

My new book, “It Comes In The Dust” is officially out. The early reviews are great. Here is a quick synopsis.

“Ace is about to commit suicide when his phone rings. He has inherited his grandpa’s house and business in a small remote town. The only problem is the dust storms…and what comes with them out of the dark cave…”

Here are few early copy reviews:

You can leave your own review through the link to Goodreads or on Amazon. Follow the same link to purchase!

Blessings and thank you!

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/221310093-it-comes-in-the-dust