“It Comes In The Dust” is officially released!
“It Comes In The Dust” is officially released!
Hey friends and readers,
My new book, “It Comes In The Dust” is officially out. The early reviews are great. Here is a quick synopsis.
“Ace is about to commit suicide when his phone rings. He has inherited his grandpa’s house and business in a small remote town. The only problem is the dust storms…and what comes with them out of the dark cave…”
Here are few early copy reviews:
You can leave your own review through the link to Goodreads or on Amazon. Follow the same link to purchase!
Blessings and thank you!
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/221310093-it-comes-in-the-dust
I have a review copy. Here is the review I wrote so far. I'm working on a video review that goes into much more detail. I was really drawn into this story which was eerie and interesting. The characters were well written and dynamic. You come to really like the characters and visualize them based on the descriptive details. You can see some of them grow and change which is neat. The story built at just the right speed and was quite a page turner. I like the suspense in that the erieness is explained more slowly. The reader experiences a wide range of emotions from joy, suspense, fear to relief, care, sadness, and there's even some humor. I love the little easter eggs like when the author added a little bit about his other book Paradise Harbour. Very cool. This is a book I will be thinking about afterwards to try to understand it fully.
Congratulations Alex! I am enjoying reading your book, and have reviewed it on Booksprout, as promised. 👍🙏