Is it really bad luck?

On a dark eastern highway a tired man is driving his family home. The rain is pouring without mercy. His eyes are fixed on the yellow line, he cannot see much of anything else. The car is going at an abnormal speed. Kids are sleeping in the back. His wife is asleep in the passenger seat. He is shaking his head as his eyes keep loosing focus, the hands and shoulders begin to hurt. It’s been 10 hours of driving.

Little does he know that soon he will crash into truck, killing everyone.

But wait…

There is police car’s flashing behind him, anger wakes him up as he pulls over. The policeman takes his time and finally approaches with a flashlight. How dare he do this! The man is fuming on the inside as the cop hands him his ticket, it’ll be very expensive. Such bad luck!

That man has no idea that bad luck has saved his while family’s life, or rather…divine intervention.

He decides to go to the nearest exit and the spend the night in a hotel. Next day they continue the drive with renewed focus.

That very same night, all the way on the other side of the country a young woman is rushing to her car after work. She’s got a plane to catch. She is frantic, the plane leaves in forty minutes and the drive there is twenty, it’s cutting too short. She looks at the ticket in the side pocket, flight 7777.

As she merges unto the main highway towards the airport her arms go up in frustration. It’s a traffic jam. Cars are barely moving, there is atmosphere of annoyance. She gets to the airport with just a few minutes till the flight. Running like crazy, dragging the suitcase, all messed up…and then once inside she sees that 7777 has departed. She sinks into a chair. Will she make her mom’s 70s birthday on time now? It’s a very busy weekend at the airport. What bad luck is this!?

Meanwhile, her coworker is staying late at the office. Once finished with all of the work he’s finally ready to get going to his apartment. He stands up and stretches his back, turns on the tv to check a few things before leaving. He is very tired and decided not to stick around for much longer.

He does not suspect that a drug addict with a knife is roaming around the parking lot and there is just one car left, his.

The man gets all the way to the bottom floor, takes stairs and enters the final hallway leading to the parking lot, and then suddenly he taps his right pants pocket. No keys!

He shakes his head and laughs sarcastically. Exhausting long work day and now in addition he has to go all the way back up and search for the keys. Bad luck!

As he makes his way back up the drug addict walks out of the lot. The man finds the keys and then realizes he forgot to turn off the tv in the office when he checked some quick updates.

There is breaking news. A flight by number 7777 has crashed. Many people died. He sits back for a moment.

How terrible….

So…

Sometimes what you think is bad luck is a blessing.