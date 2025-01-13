Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Diane's avatar
Diane
Jan 13, 2025

You never know if what you are experiencing is a blessing in disguise...

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Kiran Blackwell's avatar
Kiran Blackwell
Jan 14, 2025

Sometimes I marvel at the grace that must be at work when there's a delay or such that could easily have saved me from being in a horrendous wreck. I used to drive I-80 to San Francisco every few months from Nevada City, CA, and most times there was some ugly incident that I could have been in had I hurried or, say, not taking five minutes extra a my lunch stop. It has taught me to simply accept what's going on calmly and let things work out for the best.

There was one time, too, when my son was younger and I thought to take him out to a place he normally loved going. But he didn't want to go that day, which I didn't understand until I learned that there was another accident that we could easily have been involved in. I learned to listen to his intuitions after that!

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