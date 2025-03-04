Introducing new Lighthouse contributors

Hey friends and readers!

I would love to introduce our new contributors. These are amazing writers filled with talent and faith. I am very excited to have them here at Lighthouse. I’m sure their writing will inspire others. Without further delay, here we go!

Brie-Anna Willey

Dr. Brie-Anna Willey is the mind behind Business for Nerds. A therapist by day, she spends her breaks nerding out over video games, fantasy, sci-fi, and all things business. She writes about these passions on her blog and is currently working on a sci-fi/fantasy book.

https://substack.com/@drbrieannawilley?r=xs9hg&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=profile

Jourdana Elizabeth

As a model for the last 20 years Jourdana Elizabeth Phillips’ cache of editorials includes Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar and many more. Most notably, walking in the coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion show three years in a row. Despite lapping up the accolades in her modeling career, Jourdana is happiest when pursuing her passion for writing, childhood education, pottery, and music. Her newsletter, Waterloo Road. is a weekly newsletter to encourage your unique and creative journey. Together, we explore creative expressions of love and faith through tea, music, style, nature, travel, and more.

https://waterlooroad.substack.com?r=xs9hg&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=profile

Kathrine Elaine

A storyteller from Northeastern Europe. An artist and a teacher, who only recently discovered her passion for writing. A Catholic slowly making her way toward the light. A tired mom and a wife at daytime, and a horror, fantasy, and romance writer at night.

https://substack.com/@kathrineelaine?r=xs9hg&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=profile

Nevena Pascaleva

“I'm a Greece-based author of fiction and creative nonfiction. I write short stories and novels in all genres with a magical touch - science fiction, fantasy, magic realism, and spiritual fiction. I'm a passionate defender of democracy and human freedom, and I live a life of Christian faith. I write on Medium, and recently, on Substack.”

https://substack.com/@nevenapascaleva?r=xs9hg&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=profile

Allison Riney

Allison Riney, bestselling writer and editor, is the picture of resiliency. After surviving a mass shooting and other horrors, Riney relied on previous PTSD experience, family and faith to rebuild her life.

Now living in South Philly, Allison advocates for survivors of mass shootings, guest speaks on trauma and resilience, and writes TheAntiHeroine on Substack, where she shares her survival stories, coping mechanisms and resilience expertise.

Riney’s goal is to arm trauma survivors with practical paths forward, but she joins Lighthouse for a special reason: for the first time, Allison will share how a mass shooting facilitated her return to faith and how her faith saved her from a mass shooting - and everything after.

To read more of Allison’s story, visit her Substack publication, TheAntiHeroine or find her on Instagram, @arine562. Find her first foray into fiction in Beyond Stories: Anthology of Sci-fi and horror.

Go ahead and say “Hello” and subscribe to their blogs, you won’t regret it!

Blessings