Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jun 3, 2024

Great interview! I appreciate Coleman and his answers. To be yourself, own your stuff, work forward everyday, is a gift. God Bless you both. ox

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18 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Hannah Rose Williams's avatar
Hannah Rose Williams
Jun 3, 2024

Coleman is the wise dad of Substack, laying down the subsmack when we're being phonies or babies. I mean this in the gayest possible way, he has my whole heart.

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