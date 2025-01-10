Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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AliceEm's avatar
AliceEm
Jan 11, 2025

I had been looking for her original after getting 'entering the castle' by Caroline myss based on her reading Avila and I didn't think it was much good but I wanted the source material. sacred contracts by myss is much better, like a useful 'workbook' for soul journey but somehow I think entering the castle she was too hung up on talking to a specific kind of deluded audience that she was finding around her after getting famous that just wasn't me, among other things. Plus going to(wards) the source always good . Glad I was pointed to you and found Teresa and her Amazon link!

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
i3utm's avatar
i3utm
Jan 11, 2025

Oh, wonderful! Another female Christian mystic to look into! :)

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