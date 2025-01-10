Interior Castle
"For prayer is nothing else than being on terms of friendship with God" St. Teresa of Avila
Hey friends and readers,
Many have heard of Rene Descartes, but what most don’t know is that his famous philosophies were inspired by a Christian mystic, St. Teresa of Avila. She was a great visionary of her time and her words live on today.
Her book “Inferior Castle” is a masterpiece that I recommend for every Christian.
“Christ has no body now on earth but yours,
no hands but yours,
no feet but yours,
Yours are the eyes through which to look out
Christ's compassion to the world
Yours are the feet with which he is to go about
doing good;
Yours are the hands with which he is to bless men now.” St. Teresa of Avila
In it, we dive into questions about self-knowledge, humility, love of God, suffering and pain, faith and true prayer.
I love this book and I would like for you to see for yourself.
You can get using the link below. Let me know what you think.
https://amzn.to/3WeFxKP
I had been looking for her original after getting 'entering the castle' by Caroline myss based on her reading Avila and I didn't think it was much good but I wanted the source material. sacred contracts by myss is much better, like a useful 'workbook' for soul journey but somehow I think entering the castle she was too hung up on talking to a specific kind of deluded audience that she was finding around her after getting famous that just wasn't me, among other things. Plus going to(wards) the source always good . Glad I was pointed to you and found Teresa and her Amazon link!
Oh, wonderful! Another female Christian mystic to look into! :)