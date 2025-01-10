"For prayer is nothing else than being on terms of friendship with God" St. Teresa of Avila

Hey friends and readers,

Many have heard of Rene Descartes, but what most don’t know is that his famous philosophies were inspired by a Christian mystic, St. Teresa of Avila. She was a great visionary of her time and her words live on today.

Her book “Inferior Castle” is a masterpiece that I recommend for every Christian.

“Christ has no body now on earth but yours,

no hands but yours,

no feet but yours,

Yours are the eyes through which to look out

Christ's compassion to the world

Yours are the feet with which he is to go about

doing good;

Yours are the hands with which he is to bless men now.” St. Teresa of Avila

In it, we dive into questions about self-knowledge, humility, love of God, suffering and pain, faith and true prayer.

I love this book and I would like for you to see for yourself.

You can get using the link below. Let me know what you think.

https://amzn.to/3WeFxKP