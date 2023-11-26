Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kate's avatar
Kate
Nov 26, 2023

Great points! In September I chose to permanently wipe my personal Insta, Snap and TikTok accounts (thankfully I’ve never had Facebook) and haven’t regretted it. I hardly used them anyway. In addition to all your listed reasons, a major one of mine was privacy concerns. I don’t trust those companies at all. And living more in the present brings nothing but good things.

I still have accounts for my business, but I keep those on a separate device and don’t check them daily, and when I do check them it feels like a chore. This system has worked well for me as a balance so far, but we’ll see how it continues into the future.

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5 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Jan Elisabeth's avatar
Jan Elisabeth
Dec 7, 2023

This is such a good decision. I quit all social media over 5 years ago. Substack is my new exception, but not remotely like the click bait of other platforms. I also took the independent publishing house I run off all social media at the same time. We had large numbers of followers but feeding the platforms ate a huge amount of time and I could see no benefits in sales of books and real engagement. The decision was not popular with a lot of the authors, who were sure we we were commiting suicide and sinking their books and events without trace. On the contrary, sales went up, not down, and as many people as ever came to book launches and events. It's so vital to be in spaces that are about real reading and support not cheap 'like' clicks that mean nothing but keep you from distracted from real conversations while your data is being mined. Hope your writing goes from strength to strength.

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