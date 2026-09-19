Image of God

By how you treat others you will be judged.

In one of my favorite books, A Canticle for Leibowitz, there is a fascinating scene.

A priest and an educated man watch a poor man below with his donkey. The educated man notes only negatives and points at how stupid the poor ugly man is by giving examples of what he is doing everyday, then he asks the priest what he sees. The priest says;

“I see an image of God.”

It’s one of those book scenes that stuck with me.

In my all time favorite book, Silence by Endo, there is another passage. The persecuted priest talks about the fact that Christ did not die only for the beautiful and just, but for the ugly and the corrupt as well.

So, then what is the mind of an actual Christian? Where should we see Christ in today’s society?

Where to extend our love and care?

First, we start with ourselves, if we don’t love ourselves, we won’t be able to truly love others. We must improve our mind, body, and soul. We must work on being humble and kind.

Then what?

The beautiful?

How about those who are suffering?

Do you see the image of Christ in those immigrants being tortured? You should.

The emotions and the pressure of everyday life of constantly having fear and uncertainty. Can you imagine it?

In the starving, in the children of war, in the victims of trafficking, in abused women.

Where is someone’s Christ driven heart if they allow themselves to joke or make fun of women in pain? Or make jokes of children who were victims?

They all have the image of Christ, and your love and kindness towards them is NOT an option.

It is an absolute must.

Blessings.