Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Dr. Lang Charters's avatar
Dr. Lang Charters
Sep 24

Beautifully and powerfully said! Thank you. 🙏🏻 To be like and follow Christ, is to see and treat everyone like Christ.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Sep 19

This hard to do when everything that life is giving you is a new challenge. You don't know the outcome and you've never had to deal with it.

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