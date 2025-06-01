“I’m too shy to be successful”

Hey friends and readers,

The feeling of “shyness” being a wall that separates us from progress is a common belief among many.

However, is that true?

I think not. I believe this is a misconception and when we keep telling ourselves this, we are the ones causing the wall, the damage, not the “shy nature”.

Fact is, everyone has their own personality, a way of life, a niche.

Your uniqueness is what separates you from the crowd.

There have been thousands of great writers, scientists, explorers, etc., who were considered shy or even reclusive, yet they did great things, because that wasn’t their focus. They went about their tasks and using the talents, all while embracing who they are.

It is often said that we find connection to God in silence and in being quiet.

We also know how much emphasis Christ put on us being humble.

So…let’s change it to;

“My quiet nature is a strength and I succeed in my own way.”

This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

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