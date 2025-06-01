Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Dr David Evans's avatar
Dr David Evans
Jun 2, 2025

Very Sage comments.

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Jun 1, 2025

I love this insight!

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