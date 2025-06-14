“I’m not charismatic”

Hey friends and readers,

I’m back from vacation and ready to keep going here.

So, here is the topic. Charisma.

Charisma often does matter, as far as brining in more attention, but does it matter as much as you think?

Often we will hear talk about a Formula 1 driver, a boxer, soccer player, writer, etc, being charismatic. Let’s take a moment to realize that they didn’t get where they are today with “charisma”.

In fact, in the world of writing and books it’s actually very rare for someone to have that powerful “charisma”.

It’s your authenticity and spirit that will shine. It is your work and the quality. You can bring yourself down by being hard on yourself, or you can embrace who you are and inspire.

What do you choose?

This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

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