Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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The Brothers Krynn
Jun 17, 2025

Agreed, I've been learning that speaking badly of yourself brings you down, lowers your appeal in the eyes of others and destroys you. It's hard learning to be confident and striving to be so. It's difficult but totally worth it.

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